Get a free MTG Arena Liliana deck with Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime users are eligible for a free Liliana Legion deck in MTG Arena.

The free Liliana Legion deck in the Twitch Prime loot is available from Dec. 3 to Feb. 10. To access the free deck, users need to complete a few steps:

Go to the loot notifications, located at the top-right of any Twitch page.

Find the Liliana Legion deck.

Get the code.

Copy the 10-digit code.

Enter code in MTG Arena’s store (Control-V paste doesn’t work).

Cards obtained from the deck are included in a player’s library. But more than four copies don’t contribute toward the MTG Arena Vault.

The following cards are included in the Liliana Legion deck:

Two copies of Spectral Sailor (Uncommon)

Two copies of Foulmire Knight (Uncommon)

Two copies of Faerie Duelist (Common)

Four copies of Lazotep Reaver (Common)

Two copies of Callous Dismissal (Common)

One Dreadhorde Invasion (Rare)

Three copies of Aven Eternal (Common)

Two copies of Gleaming Overseer (Uncommon)

Two copies of Winged Words (Common)

Three copies of Murder (Common)

One Sphinx of Foresight (Rare)

Two copies of Nightvale Predator (Uncommon)

Three copies of Eternal Skylord (Uncommon)

Two copies of Unexplained Vision (Common)

One Enter the God-Eternals (Rare)

One Gravewaker (Rare)

One Commence the Endgame (Rare)

One Liliana, Dreadhorde General (Mythic Rare)

Four Copies of Dimir Guildgate

10 basic Island lands

11 basic Swamp lands

