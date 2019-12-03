Get a free MTG Arena Liliana deck with Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime users are eligible for a free Liliana Legion deck in MTG Arena.
The free Liliana Legion deck in the Twitch Prime loot is available from Dec. 3 to Feb. 10. To access the free deck, users need to complete a few steps:
- Go to the loot notifications, located at the top-right of any Twitch page.
- Find the Liliana Legion deck.
- Get the code.
- Copy the 10-digit code.
- Enter code in MTG Arena’s store (Control-V paste doesn’t work).
Cards obtained from the deck are included in a player’s library. But more than four copies don’t contribute toward the MTG Arena Vault.
The following cards are included in the Liliana Legion deck:
- Two copies of Spectral Sailor (Uncommon)
- Two copies of Foulmire Knight (Uncommon)
- Two copies of Faerie Duelist (Common)
- Four copies of Lazotep Reaver (Common)
- Two copies of Callous Dismissal (Common)
- One Dreadhorde Invasion (Rare)
- Three copies of Aven Eternal (Common)
- Two copies of Gleaming Overseer (Uncommon)
- Two copies of Winged Words (Common)
- Three copies of Murder (Common)
- One Sphinx of Foresight (Rare)
- Two copies of Nightvale Predator (Uncommon)
- Three copies of Eternal Skylord (Uncommon)
- Two copies of Unexplained Vision (Common)
- One Enter the God-Eternals (Rare)
- One Gravewaker (Rare)
- One Commence the Endgame (Rare)
- One Liliana, Dreadhorde General (Mythic Rare)
- Four Copies of Dimir Guildgate
- 10 basic Island lands
- 11 basic Swamp lands
