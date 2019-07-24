Everything you need to know about the MTG Arena July 25 update

On July 25, the Chronicles event will be returning to MTG Arena via a major update, along with an improved updating system, bug fixes, and overall performance repairs.

Catching a ton of heat (and not from Chandra) after the last major M20 update, MTGA is dropping another biggie tomorrow. With the return of the Chronicles event, featuring several new tournament formats, players will notice new card styles and land cards associated with the event.

MTG Arena on Twitter ⚠ – Scheduled (Jul 25, 2019, 15:00 UTC): We will be undergoing scheduled maintenance during this time. https://t.co/OUR10VVe18

New update system

With the new update, WotC has improved how MTGA will update on a players PC in the future. Previously, many had to download and reinstall the client with major updates. After the July 25 update, players will no longer have to follow this process.

Performance improvements

While the improved update system is a welcome addition, many MTGA players are hoping the bugs and performance issues are taken care of. This includes the Mastery Pass cat (which has resulted in some 50 players receiving five-day suspensions), along with some players still complaining about a drop in frames-per-second, and various card bugs.

Related: WotC responds to suspensions over spam clicking cat on MTG Arena

MTGA Chronicles event

The first featured tournament from Chronicles is set to launch Sunday, July 28. Each tournament will last three days, as opposed to the previous weekly runs from the War of the Spark Chronicles event.

Related: Three new tournament formats are coming to MTG Arena in Chronicles event

Plane-Cation Chronicles has no entry fee

There’s no record of losses kept, only wins

The first win rewards players with 1,000 XP.

Each reward per tournament can only be earned one time.

Times for the events are Sunday 10am CT to Tuesday, 10am CT

Basic land rewards only need to be earned once, allowing players to add any number of copies to their decks.

Three new events are coming in addition to Pauper and Treasure Constructed.

MTGA log outputs

In addition to the performance upgrades expected with the new patch, WotC is changing the log outputs on MTGA. Some software players use that is attached to MTG Arena and will require an update on the players end to ensure it’s tracking properly. WotC posted an example of what the output log file should look like after the update, and can be found here.

Related: Magic: The Gathering SDCC panel reveals Brawl is coming to MTG Arena

The scheduled July 25 update on MTGA will commence at 10am CT. The game will continue to run during the update but will need a restart afterward.