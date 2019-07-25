MTG Arena update delayed, new download necessary to play

Players are locked out of MTG Arena due to an extension in the update and maintenance—but there is a way to get in and play.

Today’s update was planned to run from 10am CT to noon but has now been extended to 3pm CT. The reasons for the extension are unknown at this time, but MTGA has provided a link for players who are locked out of the game.

The link is a download that must be installed on the PC in order for players to get back into MTGA. According to the pre-patch notes, this is the final time MTG Arena players will have to reinstall the game. Future updates should no longer require this process.

Many in the MTG community are hoping the delay in the update maintenance is a good thing, and not another foul ball from WotC. Following the M20 set update, performance issues hit an all-time high on MTGA, along with numerous bugs.

While WotC has performed on the patch since then, many of the performance issues still exist and are supposed to be resolved in the update taking place today.

The new download is not a small one, consisting of 129 assets (folders). It also has a total size of 3.1GB. After taking several minutes on a high-speed gaming PC, the update was installed and did load properly. Any players who have trouble installing the new download should contact WotC immediately.