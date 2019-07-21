Magic: The Gathering SDCC panel reveals Brawl is coming to MTG Arena

After getting a stunning first look at the new Magic: The Gathering fall set, Throne of Eldraine, Mark Rosewater revealed today that Brawl is coming to MTG Arena.

Brawl is a format very similar to Commander (EDH) in Magic, except that the cards that are used must be from Standard. Each deck contains a commander, who must be either a legendary creature or a planeswalker. There’s a 60-card minimum per constructed deck and it can only contain one copy of a card (not including basic lands).

The Brawl format on MTGA will differ slightly from tabletop because it’ll be one-vs-one. In tabletop, there can be anywhere from two to six players. Despite the number of players changing, there’s good news in that the Throne of Eldraine will feature four preconstructed decks for Brawl, along with seven mechanically unique cards.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Two more exciting announcements coinciding with Throne of Eldraine, from Mark’s panel! 1. 1v1 Brawl is coming to @MTG_Arena later this year! 2. #MTGEldraine will also feature preconstructed Brawl decks for tabletop play! Each deck will have 7 new mechanically unique cards.

The MTG Throne of Eldraine panel at SDCC showcased a first look at what Rosewater referred to as “Camelot meets Grimm’s fairy tales.” Whether this will play a role in the new preconstructed decks being released with the set on Oct. 4 is unknown at this time. But the images coming out of the panel were stunning, while Throne of Eldraine looks like it’ll be a unique and exciting addition to the Standard format on MTGA.

Brawl is set to release on MTGA later this year, while Throne of Eldraine will become availalbe on Oct. 4, with a pre-release taking place on Sept. 28 and 29.