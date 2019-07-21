MTG Throne of Eldraine will have a fairy tale theme

The first look at Throne of Eldraine is here and it’s full of knights, courts, and a Lady in the Lake.

After the title of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set was leaked a couple of days ago, Mark Rosewater hit the stage at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) today to reveal images and the overall concept of Throne of Eldraine.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Throne of Eldraine is Magic’s take on “Camelot meets Grimm’s fairy tales.” Knights and courts? Absolutely. Iconic fairy tales? You bet. #MTGEldraine

After running through his list of credentials, Rosewater jumped into details surrounding Throne of Eldraine at SDCC, comparing it to Innistrad. Going full tilt on the fairy tale theme, Rosewater likened the new MTG fall set to “Camelot meets Grimm’s fairy tales.”

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter What kind of things can you expect to see in #MTGEldraine? We can’t show any cards yet, but here’s a look at the world and what to expect:

From the forest creatures and lakes to the high castles in the sky, the first images of Throne of Eldraine are stunning and exciting.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter The art showcase continues! Some of these moments and characters may look a little familiar, but all with that #MTGEldraine twist…

The issue of Faeries being a dominant theme was squashed by Rosewater after the first leaked images, and the situation seems to have been put on the back burner for the moment. But there are conflicting reports coming from WotC that there might not even be any Faerie cards in Throne of Eldraine.

It looks like Rowan Kenrith is returning and will be a planeswalker featured in the upcoming fall set with artwork illustrated by Seb Mckinnon.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter A few more pieces to give you an idea of the world of #MTGEldraine. Hm, at least one of the characters here looks a bit familiar…

The release date for MTG Throne of Eldraine is Oct. 4 with a pre-release taking place on Sept. 28 and 29.