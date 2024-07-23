All MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards and how to get them

A classic IP is crossing over with Magic: The Gathering for the July 29 Secret Lair Superdrop that I recommend getting if you can.
Fans of Monty Python have a reason to rejoice since Wizards of the Coast created a crossover with the legendary IP through two MTG Holy Grail Secret Lair drops. Volumes one and two of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will showcase eight cards and a token.
When do MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards go on sale?
Scheduled to release in the Summer Superdrop that starts on July 29 are volumes one and two of the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair. Sales are temporary and all cards are pre-printed to a limited amount, so if you’re interested in the drop, I recommend picking it up on July 29 before it sells out like previous Hatsune Miku drops have.
No prices of the drops were announced but based on normal pricing, non-foil drops are $29.99 and foil drops are $39.99.
What are the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards?
Much like the Princess Bride Secret Lair drop, all MTG cards in the Monty Python and Holy Grail volumes are reprints renamed specifically for the Secret Lair drop. Both names are on the card with the original name in small print under the flavorful name.
Here are the MTG cards in Monty Python Holy Grail Volume one.
- Tim the Enchanter—Prodigal Sorcerer
- Bring Out Your Dead!—Buried Alive
- ‘Tis But a Scratch!—Dismember
- African Swallow / European Swallow—Birds of Paradise (double-sided)
- We Want…A SHRUBBERY—Three Visits
And these are the MTG cards in Monty Python Holy Grail Volume two.
- The Bridge of Death—Door to Nothingness
- Sir Bedivere’s Scales—Ashnod’s Altar
- Castle of Aaargh—Dark Depths
- The Black Beast of Aaargh—Marit Lage token
Why were the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair drops split into two?
Cards are often split into multiple MTG Secret Lair drops by “taking into account a card’s desirability in the playerbase, the bandwidth they have for coordinating artists and other resources, what each individual drop might call for thematically,” according to product designer Daniel Nguyen.
Because there are two volumes, it’s possible that having both will increase the value of the MTG Monty Python and the Holy Grail drops as a sealed product on the secondary market. I also expect most of the cards to increase in value as singles over time.
Published: Jul 23, 2024 04:36 pm