All MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards and how to get them

A classic IP is crossing over with Magic: The Gathering for the July 29 Secret Lair Superdrop that I recommend getting if you can.

Recommended Videos

Fans of Monty Python have a reason to rejoice since Wizards of the Coast created a crossover with the legendary IP through two MTG Holy Grail Secret Lair drops. Volumes one and two of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will showcase eight cards and a token.

When do MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards go on sale?

Scheduled to release in the Summer Superdrop that starts on July 29 are volumes one and two of the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair. Sales are temporary and all cards are pre-printed to a limited amount, so if you’re interested in the drop, I recommend picking it up on July 29 before it sells out like previous Hatsune Miku drops have.

No prices of the drops were announced but based on normal pricing, non-foil drops are $29.99 and foil drops are $39.99.

What are the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair cards?

Tim the Enchanter. Image via WotC Bring Out Your Dead! Image via WotC ‘Tis But a Scratch! Image via WotC African Swallow. Image via WotC European Swallow. Image via WotC We Want…A SHRUBBERY! Image via WotC The Bridge of Death. Image via WotC Sir Bedivere’s Scales. Image via WotC Castle of Aaargh. Image via WotC The Black Beast of Aaargh Image via WotC

Much like the Princess Bride Secret Lair drop, all MTG cards in the Monty Python and Holy Grail volumes are reprints renamed specifically for the Secret Lair drop. Both names are on the card with the original name in small print under the flavorful name.

Here are the MTG cards in Monty Python Holy Grail Volume one.

Tim the Enchanter—Prodigal Sorcerer

Bring Out Your Dead!—Buried Alive

‘Tis But a Scratch!—Dismember

African Swallow / European Swallow—Birds of Paradise (double-sided)

We Want…A SHRUBBERY—Three Visits

And these are the MTG cards in Monty Python Holy Grail Volume two.

The Bridge of Death—Door to Nothingness

Sir Bedivere’s Scales—Ashnod’s Altar

Castle of Aaargh—Dark Depths

The Black Beast of Aaargh—Marit Lage token

Why were the MTG Monty Python Secret Lair drops split into two?

Cards are often split into multiple MTG Secret Lair drops by “taking into account a card’s desirability in the playerbase, the bandwidth they have for coordinating artists and other resources, what each individual drop might call for thematically,” according to product designer Daniel Nguyen.

Because there are two volumes, it’s possible that having both will increase the value of the MTG Monty Python and the Holy Grail drops as a sealed product on the secondary market. I also expect most of the cards to increase in value as singles over time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy