Preorder MTG Hatsune Miku prices skyrocket for sold out Digital Sensation Secret Lair

Published: Jun 27, 2024 11:30 am

The second of four Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drops has sold out, and preorder prices for the exclusive Magic: The Gathering cards are bloated on the secondary market.

Wizards of the Coast crossover with Hatsune Miku, a Vocaloid voicebank, is paying off as the second of four MTG Secret Lair drops has once again sold out. The first set, Sakura Superstar, was released through the Spring Summerdrop. Prices for the Hatsune Miku Sakura Superstar set were high at first but had settled heading into summer. Drop two, Digital Sensation, was in the Secret Lair Summerdrop that is still running until July 14. Both foil and non-foil versions of Digital Sensation sold out shortly after becoming available like the first set and are following the same preorder price trend spikes for singles on the secondary market. 

Sealed prices for non-foil Hatsune Miku Digital Sensation boxes were sold at $29.99, and rainbow foil boxes were $39.99. At the time of writing, singles for non-foil and rainbow foil have preorder prices of $25 and up per TCGPlayer

  • Diabolic Tutor rainbow foil: Preorder price of $34.95
  • Chord of Calling non-foil: Preorder price of $26.99
  • Miku, Child of Song (Child of Alara) rainbow foil: Preorder price of $44.91
  • Song of Creation rainbow foil: Preorder price of $37.94
  • Sol Ring non-foil: Preorder price of $32.99
  • Thespian Stage non-foil: Preorder price of $26.99

Bloated prices like these are normal, especially for limited-time sold-out products like the Secret Lair Hatsune Miku Digital Sensation boxes. If the second set follows similar trends to the first drop, prices should drop into the $10 to $20 range once the cards are shipped out to collectors. 

If you missed out on the first two Hatsune Miku MTG Secret Lair drops, two more are slated to release through the fall and winter Superdrops. 

