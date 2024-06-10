All MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair cards and prices

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Hatsune Miko through four Secret Lair drops, featuring reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards with new art. Here’s every card so far and the prices of those Universes Beyond cards on the secondary market.

Recommended Videos

How much are MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair cards worth?

Sealed foil boxes are double the original sale price. Image via WotC

Out of the three scheduled MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair drops, only one (Sakura Superstar) has been released at time of writing, with the second, called Digital Sensation, slated to drop at the end of June. With each Secret Lair Hatsune Miko drop, there’s an English and Japanese box, showcasing rainbow foil and non-foil treatments. Sales prices of a non-foil are $29.99 and foil sells for $39.99.

Sealed MTG Secret Lair Hatsune Miko Sakura Superstar prices

The first Sakura Superstar MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair drop shipped through the Spring Superdrop.

Sakura Superstar Secret Lair non-foil (English): Valued at around $45.

Sakura Superstar Secret Lair rainbow foil (English): Valued at around $70.

Sakura Superstar Secret Lair English and Japanese foil and non-foil bundle: Valued at around $260.

Individual MTG Sakura Superstar Hatsune Miko Secret Lair card prices

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Individual cards from the first MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair drop are also available for sale.

Shelter : Non-foil is around $8 and foil is valued at around $20.

: Non-foil is around $8 and foil is valued at around $20. Harmonize : Rainbow foil and non-foil are valued at around $9.

: Rainbow foil and non-foil are valued at around $9. Chandra’s Ignition as Miku’s Spark : Non-foil is listed for around $13 and foil is $12.

: Non-foil is listed for around $13 and foil is $12. Azusa, Lost but Seeking as Miku, Lost but Singing : Both foil and non-foil are valued at around $11.

: Both foil and non-foil are valued at around $11. Feather, the Redeemed as Miku, the Renowned : Both foil and non-foil are valued at around $14.

: Both foil and non-foil are valued at around $14. Inspiring Vantage: Non-foil is priced at around $9 and foil is valued at around $11.

When is the next MTG Hatsune Miko Secret Lair drop?

The next Secret Lair featuring Hatsune Miko is called Digital Sensation and it will release on June 24 at 11am CT. Unless the drop sells out, it will run for a limited time until July 14 at 2:59pm CT.

Are the Secret Lair Hatsune Miko cards legal to play in MTG?

Yes, the Hatsune Miko MTG cards are legal to play, but only in specific formats. You can play with the Secret Lair drops within Magic: The Gathering Eternal formats, which are Commander, Legacy, Vintage, and Pauper.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy