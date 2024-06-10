Second MTG Hatsune Miku Secret Lair swings into Summer Superdrop

Following the success of the first Hatsune Miku Secret Lair bundle during the Spring Superdrop, the Vocaloid superstar is set to return for the Summer Superdrop on six Magic: The Gathering reprinted cards.

Despite what voices on the internet say, IP Universes Beyond crossovers are popular among MTG fans, with the first Hatsune Miku foil Secret Lair drop selling out in less than 24 hours. That same drop is now listed on TCGPlayer for $70 when it sold for $39.99. The partnership between Wizards of the Coast and Hatsune Miku includes three Secret Lair drops, with the Digital Sensation bundle releasing on June 24 at 11am CT, according to a Wizards of the Coast announcement on June 10.

Diabolic Tutor. Image via WotC Chord of Calling. Image via WotC Miku, Child of Song. Image via WotC Song of Creation. Image via WotC Sol Ring. Image via WotC Thespian’s Stage. Image via WotC

Much like the first Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop, there are six cards with bundles in English and Japanese. Non-foil bundles are priced at $29.99 and rainbow foil bundles are listed at $39.99. The bundles are only available for a limited time, and once they’re sold out, sales are closed.

Diabolic Tutor: Illustrated by Leonardo Santanna

Chord of Calling: Illustrated by Kekai Kotaki

Miku, Child of Song (Child of Alara): Illustrated by 加藤綾華 Aya Kato

Song of Creation: Illustrated by п猫Ｒ PE-nekoR

Sol Ring: Illustrated by Narendra Bintara Adi

Thespian’s Stage: Illustrated by Billy Christian

Unlike the first Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop in the spring, the six Summer Superdrop cards have kept their original names, with Child of Alara being the only exception. All art displayed on the MTG cards is done in a full art treatment. A third Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop is slated to arrive this fall. WotC has partnered with Hatsune Miku before the Secret Lair drops, so it might not be the last time fans are treated to the Vocaloid’s songs and images.

Each non-foil and foil bundle will come with a bonus MTG Secret Lair card. Sales on the official website for the Summer Superdrop will begin on June 24 at 11am CT and will run for a limited time until July 14 at 2:59pm CT. Any products that sell out are no longer available.

