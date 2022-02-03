Hatsune Miku connects MTG beats for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Vocaloid artist Hatsune Miku is singing a new song by Mwk that was released today for Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Standard-legal set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Scheduled to release digitally on Feb. 10 and globally on Feb. 18, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) returns to the beloved Japanese-inspired MTG plane, showcasing modernity and tradition mashed together. A new single by Mwk called “Connected,” featuring Hatsune Miku, was released today, celebrating the return to Kamigawa and the release on NEO in February.

Artist Mkw captures the flavor of Kamigawa via “Connected,” showcasing a Magic plane that has incorporated a cyberpunk aesthetic into its traditional values. Over 1,200 years have passed since the events of the original MTG Kamigawa block. Many of the plane’s residents have incorporated technology with the kami spirits. But there are others, including kami, that prefer the world to remain as it once was.

Kaito Shizuki, the protagonist of the NEO story and new MTG planeswalker, represents what modernity and tradition look like when melded together on the plane of Kamigawa. Traditionally trained as a samurai, Kaito works with a kami spirit via a mechanized origami tanuki robot to find the lost emperor of Kamigawa.

The NEO set features returning Magic mechanics like Ninjutsu, along with new ones such as Reconfigure, Compleated, and Modification. Mech vehicles and creatures have a large focus within the set via Artifacts that represent the modern era of the plane, as do Enchantments, highlighting tradition.

The Magic Standard-legal set NEO will release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10. A global tabletop launch is scheduled to take place on Feb. 18.