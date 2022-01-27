Here’s every MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty planeswalker

The Wandering Emperor Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh Tamiyo, Compleated Sage Kaito Shizuki

Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the Magic: The Gathering planeswalker presence within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty with one new and three returning planeswalkers.

A total of 1,200 years have passed since the events of the original Kamigawa block, showcasing a plane that is reliant upon modern technology while still holding on to traditions central to its core. The moonfolk planeswalker Tamiyo returns to Standard within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO), along with Tezzeret, with the timeline of events concurrent to present-day events within the Magic multiverse.

The last time both planeswalkers appeared within the Standard format was in War of the Spark, along with The Wanderer, who is now identified as The Wandering Emperor. The emperor of Kamigawa was attacked by Tezzeret when she was around 14 years old as he attempted to gain control of the kami Kyodai, a dragon spirit of Kamigawa that is the Worldsoul of the plane. The attack ignited the emperor’s spark. But her spark is unstable, hence her given name.

A new planeswalker is also appearing in the upcoming NEO set. Kaito Shizuki is the main protagonist, a ninja and childhood friend of the emperor, who had his spark ignited while searching for the emperor. Kaito, The Wandering Emperor, and Tamiyo team up during the events of NEO against Tezzeret.

Here are the four MTG planeswalkers within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Kaito Shizuki

Kaito Shizuki synergizes with Ninjutsu, a returning MTG mechanic within the NEO set. He also provides card advantage within the colors Blue and Black for ninja and rogue tribal decks, with the ability to phase out.

Kaito Shizuki

CMC : 1UB

: 1UB Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Kaito

: Legendary Planeswalker—Kaito Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Starting loyalty counter : Three

: Three Static ability : At the beginning of your end step. If Kaito Shizuki entered the battlefield this turn, he phases out.

: At the beginning of your end step. If Kaito Shizuki entered the battlefield this turn, he phases out. Plus-one : Draw a card: Then discard a card unless you attacked this turn

: Draw a card: Then discard a card unless you attacked this turn Minus-two : Create a 1/1 Blue Ninja creature token with “This creature can’t be blocked.”

: Create a 1/1 Blue Ninja creature token with “This creature can’t be blocked.” Minus-seven: You get an emblem with “Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, search your library for a Blue or Black creature card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.”

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

Tezzerett, Betrayer of Flesh is a Mono-Blue planeswalker, synergizing with MTG Artifacts. His NEO card is a slightly toned-down version of the Tezzeret that was featured in WAR, costing one less mana to cast. Tezzerett, Betrayer of Flesh reduces the cost of activated abilities on Artifacts, provides card draw, and can turn Artifacts into 4/4 Artifact creatures.

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

CMC : 2UU

: 2UU Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Tezzeret

: Legendary Planeswalker—Tezzeret Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Starting loyalty counter : Four

: Four Static ability : The first activated ability of an Artifact you activate each turn costs two less to activate

: The first activated ability of an Artifact you activate each turn costs two less to activate Plus-one : Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an Artifact card

: Draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an Artifact card Minus-two : Target Artifact becomes an Artifact creature. If it isn’t a vehicle, it has base power and toughness of 4/4

: Target Artifact becomes an Artifact creature. If it isn’t a vehicle, it has base power and toughness of 4/4 Minus-six: You get an emblem with “Whenever an Artifact you control becomes tapped, draw a card.”

The Wandering Emperor

The Wandering Emperor showcased in NEO is an improved version from what she was in WAR. Still costing four mana in total to cast, she has the MTG keyword Flash and a starting loyalty of three. Using the Flash mechanic, The Wandering Emperor has a neat combo via her minus-two ability on an opponent’s attack phase, followed up by her plus-one on your turn.

The Wandering Emperor

CMC : 2WW

: 2WW Type : Legendary Planeswalker

: Legendary Planeswalker Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Starting loyalty counter : Three

: Three Keyword : Flash

: Flash Static ability : As long as The Wandering Emperor entered the battlefield this turn, you may activate her loyalty abilities any time you could cast an Instant.

: As long as The Wandering Emperor entered the battlefield this turn, you may activate her loyalty abilities any time you could cast an Instant. Plus-one : Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature. It gains First Strike until the end of turn.

: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature. It gains First Strike until the end of turn. Minus-one : Create a 2/2 White samurai creature token with Vigilance.

: Create a 2/2 White samurai creature token with Vigilance. Minus-two: Exile target tapped creature. You gain two life.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

Compleation in Magic refers to a state of Phrexian perfection. Tamiyo, Compleated Sage showcases her new state via a hybrid Phrexian casting cost. Players can choose to pay the hybrid cost via Green or Blue mana—or by electing to pay two life, in addition to the 2GU cost. Tamiyo, Compleated Sage synergizes with Artifacts and has a unique minus “X” ability that can create a token copy of an exiled target nonland permanent from your graveyard.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

CMC : 2G{G/P/U/P}U

: 2G{G/P/U/P}U Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Tamiyo

: Legendary Planeswalker—Tamiyo Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Starting loyalty counter : Five

: Five Compleated : The hybrid Phyrexian mana cost can be paid with G, U, or two life from your health. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with two fewer loyalty counters.

: The hybrid Phyrexian mana cost can be paid with G, U, or two life from your health. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with two fewer loyalty counters. Plus-one : Tap up to one target Artifact or creature. It doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

: Tap up to one target Artifact or creature. It doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step. Minus-X : Exile target nonland permanent card with mana value “X” from your graveyard. Create a token that’s a copy of that card.

: Exile target nonland permanent card with mana value “X” from your graveyard. Create a token that’s a copy of that card. Minus-seven: Create Tamiyo’s Notebook, a legendary colorless Artifact token with “Spells you cast cost two less to cast” and “Tap: Draw a card.”

The Standard-legal NEO set will release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10, followed by a global launch on Feb. 18. Prerelease for the Magic set will take place on Feb. 11.