Monster Hunter Wilds unveils 7 limited-time Event Quests this month

Now that everyone is used to hunting down powerful beasts in Monster Hunter: Wilds, the game’s developers have unveiled a total of seven different limited-time Event Quests that offer exclusive rewards.

These quests run throughout March, with the first quest already available to all players at HR rank nine. By completing the Event Quests, you’ll earn different crafting ingredients, cosmetic headgear, and orbs that can upgrade both your weapons and armor sets.

These quests will vanish after a week, so complete them quickly! Image via Capcom.

The developer behind Monster Hunter Wilds shared the news on its official X account (formerly Twitter), along with a link to a website that provides details on all seven of the quests. The first two quests are available starting today and can be accessed until next Tuesday, March 11. This means each Event Quest lasts for one week, with resets occurring on Tuesdays.

As we continue throughout the year, it’s safe to assume this Event Quest system will continue throughout each month, offering more unique rewards that reset every Tuesday. If you need help figuring out when the quest starts in your region, the website has a section to input your specific time zone.

Will you take on Event Quests? Image via Capcom

For the first week, players at HR rank nine or above can complete the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo and Stalking Supper Event Quests. The first quest will unlock an exclusive Mimiphyta Headgear and requires players to hunt down a beast called Yian Kut-Ku. The other quest unlocks exclusive cooking ingredients after you hunt down a specific Quematrice.

During the second week, there are two more Event Quests available. The first is a repeat of the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo quest, will all the same caveats as before. The other Event quest is named Tongue-Tied, and will provide both Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres. You can use these rare Spheres to upgrade your equipment, but you’ll have to be HR 21 to access this limited-time event.

For the third and final week, players can partake in three more Event Quests. The first of the three is Ballet in the Rain, where you’ll hunt down a large spider named Tempered Lala Barina. If you’re HR 21, you’ll unlock Glowing Orbs that will customize your weapons and skills. The final two quests, Sand-Scarred Soul and Like a Fire Hidden by Sand, both require HR nine to access. The first will provide Glowing Orbs that can customize your armor, while the second provides the Expedition Headgear, a new form of armor that has not been showcased yet.

There is currently no information about Event Quests returning in the future, but chances are they may be repeated further down the line. Until then, the only way to access these rewards is by completing the quests before they disappear.

