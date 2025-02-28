How to toggle Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

Focus Mode is a new mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds that allows you to perform more precise attacks, mainly when using a melee weapon. By default, you have to hold down the Focus Mode button to stay in Focus Mode, but you can change this setting to toggle.

Monster Hunter Wilds has 15 pages of options, which is great if you want to fine-tune your experience, but not so great if you want to find one particular setting in among all the noise. Fortunately, you can switch between hold and toggle for Focus Mode. In fact, you can select different options for melee and ranged weapons if you want to.

Where to find Focus Mode toggle in the Monster Hunter Wilds settings

It’s right there between Open Menu Controls and Call Seikret Controls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Press Options/Start to bring up the in-game menu, then go to the System tab and select Options. Go to the Controls tab (2nd from the left) and then go to page 2/3. About halfway down, there are two settings under Aim/Focus Mode Controls; one for Melee Weapons and one for Ranged Weapons. The default setting for each is Hold L2/LT to Activate Mode, but you can change each of them to Press L2/LT to Toggle Mode. That way you won’t have to hold a button the whole time you’re focusing. So, in short, the Focus Mode toggle setting is on page 2 of the Controls tab.

How does Focus Mode work in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Aim at the orange wound to make matters worse for the monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds works in very much the same way as aim mode in previous Monster Hunter games, only you can use it with melee weapons too. By holding (or pressing, if you’ve changed the settings) L2/LT you can bring up a targeting reticle and aim it using the right stick, much like you do in many first-person shooters. When Focus Mode is active, your attacks aim wherever the reticle points.

Using Focus Mode also highlights weak points and wounds on a monster’s body, which helps you to hit it where it hurts the most. And wounds and weak points are vulnerable to another new mechanic: Focus Strikes.

How to do a Focus Strike in Monster Hunter Wilds

All those yellow and orange numbers add up to massive damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To perform a Focus Strike in Monster Hunter Wilds, activate Focus Mode (press or hold L2/LT, depending on settings) and look for anything glowing orange on the monster’s body. If there’s nothing highlighted, then the monster has no weak point and you haven’t wounded it yet. To wound it, stay in Focus Mode and aim all your attacks at the same body part until it’s wounded.

Once you’ve got a wound or weak point to aim for, stay in Focus Mode and press R1/RB to perform a Focus Strike. If the Focus Strike hits a weak point, it’ll do massive damage. If it hits a wound, it’ll also do massive damage, destroy the wound, and stun the monster.

