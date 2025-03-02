How to fix Moster Hunter Wilds textures not loading

Monster Hunter Wilds is off to a roaring start, but many among millions of its players are experiencing several issues with the game’s performance.

It’s no surprise that Monster Hunter Wilds is crushing it on Steam—boasting over a million players daily since its launch on February 28. But the game comes riddled with its fair share of demons, like the bugs in the multiplayer mode and glaring performance issues.

If your world is missing at certain locations, or the textures don’t load in Monster Hunter Wilds, here are some possible fixes for you to try.

All fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds textures not loading

Hello darkness, my old friend. Image via Reddit user JonIn2D

Considering there’s no one fix to the missing textures in Monster Hunter Wilds, you must try everything possible before reinstalling the game or raising a support ticket.

Run the game as administrator and turn off compatibility mode

Head to the game’s folder (usually located at C:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\MonsterHunterWilds.

Right-click on the MonsterHunterWilds application and uncheck the compatibility mode if enabled. Then, check the Run this program as an administrator box.

Hit Apply and restart your system before launching the game.

Turning on the compatibility mode comes in handy to fix the crashing issues while loading shaders. Once you’re on the title screen, the compatibility mode isn’t necessary, and you can turn it off to let the game run as intended.

Delete the shader cache

Head to the game’s folder again—where you can find a file named “shader.cache2.” Delete this file and launch the game so it can recompile your shaders. Depending on your system’s configuration, this usually takes about 10 minutes or more.

Move your game files to the fastest drive

The chances of a slow SSD affecting your game’s textures are slim, but doing so has fixed a similar problem I’ve faced. If you haven’t installed Monster Hunter Wilds on an NVMe drive, create a new Steam library in the drive and move through Steam’s Storage Settings.

Swap your DLSS

A player reports that they were able to restore their Monster Hunter Wilds textures after swapping their DLSS. To do so, follow these steps (for NVIDIA GPUs):

Download the DLSS Swapper here (click on the Assets to get a drop-down menu and select the exe to download). Now, Windows Defender or your anti-virus will pop up while installing the application. Ignore the warning, as it’s a safe application, and click on Run Anyway. Launch DLSS Swapper and click on Monster Hunter Wilds. Click on the DLSS drop-down menu and select v3.1.1 (v2). Confirm by clicking on Swap.

If your textures only disappear during specific quests, then there’s no option but to wait for the devs to release a hotfix because it might be an issue affecting only that part of the map. You can also contact your platform’s support and raise a ticket for additional help, but issues like this are pretty common with big releases, and they get fixed with updates in the first couple of weeks of the launch.

