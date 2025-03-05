Best character design codes for Monster Hunter Wilds

After starting a new game, your first task is designing your characters for the Hunter and Palico—so why not run an iconic or familiar face?

Much like the Monster Hunter franchise’s previous title, the Character Creator lets you add stunning details to recreate almost anyone you want as your character. Fortunately, you don’t need to spend endless hours doing so, as the game lets everyone upload their designs and share a code for anyone to download and use their creation instantly.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best character design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds we’ve come across so far.

Best character design codes for Hunter and Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds

All the design codes listed in the tables below work in Monster Hunter Wilds at the time of writing. Your character’s appearance also changes with the equipment you choose to run—with the armor beefing up your character considerably. The elf-like ears (Wyverian Ears) are available only when you purchase the Hunter Layered Armor DLC.

Every player can only upload three design codes at a time. To upload more designs, you need to delete your existing uploads. This is why some design codes may not work after a while. So, if you’re having problems downloading a design code (after waiting 10 to 20 seconds), it’s likely that the creator deleted the design code.

Some players also report that you can only use the design codes for a limited number of times before they expire.

Hunter design codes

Name Description Character Design Code How it looks ingame Creator Yondu Udonta He may have looked the meanest in the Marvel movies, but he had a kind heart. Make sure to turn your Palico into the Raccoon for the perfect combo. QU3KJ87P5KY5 Reddit user julespino Kratos No one strikes more fear on a battlefield than the God of War himself. 966EP8PU3P47 Only Guides on YouTube Keanu Reeves Get to hunting with no weapons but a pencil as John Wick. ES4E393D5U48 Reddit user BlurpleCMYK Geralt of Rivia Become a true monster hunter by embodying the iconic Geralt from the Witcher series. PN5AL8K78EY5 Reddit user Gullible-Ad8788 Vergil Approach every quest like a storm with Vergil in Monster Hunter Wilds. WN48H8BU5BM3 Reddit user NoctisBOI Harley Quinn Joker’s equally crazy sidekick and lover. 986KN87H7JV6 Reddit user Gullible-Ad8788 Billie Eilish This is stunningly close to the singer. UK3D693U4XL5 Reddit user ScalesOfFate Handsome Squidward Simply a Masterpiece. Chiseled by the gods themselves—with his body sculpted to the proportions of Michelangelo’s David. By far my favorite design. SL4R455F35R9 Reddit user SpacePaprika Ciri Cirilla from Witcher 3. QW4JY47L9A36 Reddit user ProfMultivac Lucy MacLean From the Fallout TV series. CV5G69NQ5B53 Reddit user cofflnfleet Lightning Claire Farron aka Lightning from Final Fantasy XIII with slightly shorter hair. 3A3M979Q8W54 Reddit user 24thNox Adepta Sororita The Sister of Battle from Warhammer 40,000. CV65S56Y67D6 Reddit user Urzuk404 Frieren The protagonist from Sousou no Frieren (Beyond Journey’s End). JJ68C3EK4TR3 Reddit user Gullible-Ad8788 Esil Radiru The new demon princess from Solo Leveling Arise. B844R46L6AR9 Reddit user Opening_Education798 Tamamitsune Appears to be an original creation by the creator who recreated the iconic Mizutsune monster from the Monster Hunter series into a female character. MX66G4XT8454 matatabi_create on YouTube Orc For the Horde! A wild orc from World of Warcraft. XB8XS7QU8V93 Reddit user KSims007

Palico design codes

Name Character Design Code How it looks ingame Creator Pikachu 3V54S9LG3YC8 Reddit user julespino Racoon UG6VH4BS63C5 Reddit user julespino Monster Cat DQ9X48634GL5 Reddit user McPythonface Beerus (God of Destruction) GG6Y444W3A76 Reddit user AngelicGent

Aside from these codes, if you’re a fan of Avatar the Last Airbender series, make sure to try the Zuko and Aang duo in Monster Hunter Wilds. The design codes aren’t available, but you can copy the settings from the sliders posted in the Reddit thread in a couple of minutes.

How to find new designs for Monster Hunter Wilds

The best place to find new design codes and sliders (design settings) is the subreddit MHSliders—where the Monster Hunter Wilds players constantly share their original creations and recreate iconic characters from other games and movies. You can also check OnlyGuides and Danny_Dyanasty on YouTube, as these creators have been taking requests from viewers in the comments section and recreating the most popular requests daily.

Additionally, a Reddit user recently created a website to upload and share your Monster Hunter Wilds designs, and you can sort the uploads by newest first to try new codes.

How to make and use design codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

To create a design code in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to save it first:

Open the Character Creator. Create your character. Select the third (and final) tab in the creator to Save/Load your design. Open the Sub-menu for the design you just saved, and select Upload Design.

You can also download any design using the codes using Download Design right under the save option. It’s best to copy-paste an existing design code (12 characters long) instead of manually entering it, as the codes are case-sensitive.

Finally, if you spent a lot of time fine-tweaking your characters during the game’s beta test, you can import the settings using the Beta Test Data option on the first tab of the Character Creator. However, the developers have slightly changed the settings, so your character may not look exactly like it did during the beta testing.

Can you change your character’s design after starting a new game?

You can change your Hunter and Palico’s design completely at any point, but you must have their Edit Vouchers to re-edit. The devs offer one free Character and Palico Edit Voucher via the DLCs, so make sure you add the free vouchers to your library and then relaunch the game.

Aside from the freebies, you must purchase the Edit Vouchers (available only in sets of three) if you wish to tweak your designs:

$6.99 for a Pack of three Character Edit Vouchers

$6.99 for a Pack of three Palico Edit Vouchers

$9.99 for a Pack of three Character & Palico Edit Vouchers

Stepping into your tent at the camp also lets you touch up your characters; however, it limits you to just redoing your hairstyle, makeup, and minor features instead of completely changing your character’s structure from head to toe, like in the Character Creator.

