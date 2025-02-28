All controls and keybinds in Monster Hunter Wilds (PC and console)
Discover all controls on PC, Xbox and PlayStation here.
Maddison Ahlbrand
|
Published: Feb 28, 2025 02:21 pm
Monster Hunter Wilds has finally arrived to PC and consoles, bringing another action-packed experience to CAPCOM fans. The game’s complex combat system may seem daunting, but it’s guaranteed fun once you get the controls and keybinds down.
All console controls for Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox and PlayStation
You’ll want to get down the basics in MH Wilds so that you can efficiently farm your fashions, and change your appearance however you’d like. Here you’ll find a complete breakdown of all controls for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
Sheathed weapon controls
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Menu
Menu button
Options button
Map
View button
Touchpad
Talk
A
X
View Seikret pouch
D-pad left
D-pad left
Auto call Seikret
D-pad up
D-pad up
Manually call Seikret
D-pad down
D-pad down
Display Items
LB
L1
Aim Slinger
LT
L2
Dash Toggle
Left thumbstick press (LS)
Left thumbstick press (L3)
Camera
Right thumbstick (RS)
Right thumbstick
Lock on target
Right thumbstick press (RS)
Right thumbstick press (R3)
Switch target
Right thumbstick (RS)
Right thumbstick (R3)
Move
Left thumbstick
Left thumbstick
Dash
Left thumbstick press (LS)
Left thumbstick press (L3)
Sprint
Hold RB
Hold R1
Jump
A
X
Gather
B
O
Use Item
X
Square
Unsheathe
Y or RT
Triangle or R2
Switch weapons
D-pad right
D-pad right
Aim slinger
Hold LT
Hold L2
Fire slinger ammo aiming
RT
R2
Item bar
Hold LB
Hold L1
Unsheathed weapon controls
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Open Menu
Menu button
Options button
Open Map
View button
Touchpad
Talk
A
X
Auto call Seikret
D-pad up
D-pad up
Manually call Seikret
D-pad down
D-pad down
Move
Left thumbstick (LS)
Left thumbstick (L3)
Camera
Right thumbstick (RS)
Right thumbstick (R3)
Switch target
RS
R3
Item bar
Hold LB
Hold L1
Focus mode (melee weapons)
Hold LT
Hold L2
Focus/Aim (ranged weapons)
RB
R1
Switch weapons
D-pad right
D-pad right
Sheathe weapon
X
Square
Standard attack (melee weapons)
B
Circle
Switch modes/Special shot (ranged weapons)
B
Circle
Standard attack (melee weapons)
Y
Triangle
Apply coating/Reload (ranged weapons)
Y
Triangle
Focus strike (ranged weapons focus mode)
RB
R1
Charged shot/Standard shot (ranged weapons)
RT
R2
Guard/Special attack (melee weapons)
RT
R2
Evade
A
X
Seikret Mounted Controls
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
Left thumbstick (LS)
Left thumbstick (L3)
Dismount
A
X
Auto sprint
Left thumbstick (LS)
Left thumbstick (L3)
Manual sprint
Press left thumbstick (LS)
Press left thumbstick (L3)
Speed up sprint
RB
R1
Stop/Slow down sprint
RT
R2
Gather
B
Circle
Use item
X
Square
Riding attack
Y
Triangle
Adjust camera
Right thumbstick (RS)
Right thumbstick (R3)
Switch target
RS
R3
Aim slinger
LT
L2
Switch weapons
D-pad right
D-pad right
Switch to manual movement
D-pad down
D-pad down
View Seikret pouch
D-pad left
D-pad left
Item bar
LB
L1
Open menu
Menu button
Options button
Open map
View button
Touchpad
Radial shortcuts/menu
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Display radial menu
Hold LB
Hold L1
Select shortcut
Hold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (RS)
Hold L1 and use Right thumbstick (R3)
Select shortcut loadout
Hold LB and use the D-pad
Hold L1 and use the D-pad
Use shortcut
Hold LB and use the Right thumbstick (RS)
Hold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (R3)
Item management controls
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Open item bar
LB
L1
Use item
X
Square
Select item
Hold LB and use B or X
Hold L1 and use Square or Circle
Select item in expanded view
Hold LB, view and Right thumbstick (RS)
Hold LB, view and Right thumbstick (R3)
Select coating/ammo
Hold LB and Y or A
Hold L1 and X or Triangle
Mounted monster controls
Action
Xbox
PlayStation
Move
Left thumbstick (LS) or A
Left thumbstick (L3) or X
Jump attack
Jump and Y
Jump and Triangle
Light knife attack
B while mounted
Circle while mounted
Strong knife attack
Y while mounted
Triangle while mounted
Weapon attack
RB while mounted
R1 while mounted
Brace
Hold RT while mounted
Hold R2 while mounted
Dismount
Hold X while mounted
Hold Square while mounted
PC keyboard and mouse keybinds for Monster Hunter Wilds
Figuring out the keyboard and mouse controls can feel complicated for MH Wilds. Below you’ll find all of the controls for MH Wilds on PC.
Menu controls
Action
Input
Move cursor left
A
Move cursor right
D
Move cursor down/decrease
S
Move cursor up/increase
W
Confirm
Spacebar or F
Back/cancel
Right mouse button or ESC
Sub-menu
R
Next page/tab
E
Previous page/tab
Q
Previous status/category
Z
Next status/category
C
Change page left
1
Change page right
3
Enlarge model
Mouse wheel up
Shrink model
Mouse wheel down
Switch column
Left alt
Display filtering
X
Reorder list
G
Toggle list display
Tab
Recall/register loadout
Left shift
Map controls
Action
Input
Rotate map
Hold left CTRL
Shrink map
Q or scroll mouse wheel down
Enlarge map
E or scroll the mouse wheel up
Switch map view
R
Set waypoint
X
Toggle fullscreen/partial map
N
Environmental overview
G
Reset cursor
Left shift
Environment overview
G
Character controls
Action
Input
Open start menu
Escape or H
Target next NPC
R
Use item or sheath weapon
E
Interact/gather/carve/talk
F
Evade/crouch
Spacebar
Sheath weapon
Left shift
Dash
Hold left shift
Move forward
W
Move back
S
Move left
A
Move right
D
Mounted monster controls
Action
Input
Brace
Left shift
Weapon attack
R
Dismount monster
Hold E
Strong knife attack
Right mouse button
Light knife attack
Left mouse button
Mounted Seikret controls
Action
Input
Dismount Seikret
Spacebar
Switch weapons
X
Speed up
Left shift
Slow down
Z
Sprint
Hold left shift
Stop
Hold Z
View Seikret pouch
N
Manually call Seikret and use manual movement
Q
Automatically call Seikret to use auto movement
Tab
Camera controls
Action
Input
Target Camera/focus
B
Use binoculars to zoom in photo mode
C or mouse wheel up
Use binoculars to zoom out photo mode
Z or mouse wheel down
Radial menu and shortcut controls
Action
Input
Display radial menu and shortcuts
V
View previous shortcut loadout
Mouse wheel up
View next shortcut loadout
Mouse wheel down
Select next shortcut loadout
G
Chat controls
Action
Input
Push to talk
T
Post message
Enter
Gestures
F10
Stickers
F9
Pose sets
F11
Member list
L
Direct menu
Action
Input
Pause game
End
Options
O
Activate photo mode
Right CTRL
Hunter profile
P
Fire SOS flare
Right shift
Check item pouch
I
Open map
M
Mission info menu
J
Open chat notification
M
Skip results
M
Melee weapon controls
Action
Input
Standard attack or Ready weapon
Left mouse button
Special attack while weapon is drawn
Right mouse button
Guard or special weapon action
R
Equip/Unequip mantle
C
Focus strike during focus mode
Left shift
Aim slinger with weapon sheathed
Left alt
Aim slinger with weapon sheathed
Hold mouse 4
Simultaneous action
R
Ranged weapon controls
Action
Input
Draw weapon and fire ranged weapon
Left mouse button
Switch modes
F
Equip/Unequip
C
Guard or special weapon action
Mouse 4
Use special ammo
Left shift
Aim weapon/Slinger
Right mouse button, left alt
Reload and apply or remove coating
R
Draw weapon or fire ranged weapon
Left mouse button
Slinger controls
Action
Input
Aim slinger
Right mouse button
Select next Scoutfly target while aiming slinger
Tab
Select next Scoutfly notification while aiming slinger
Page down or Q
Select previous Scoutfly notification while aiming slinger
Page up
Fire hook slinger while aiming slinger
F
Fire slinger ammo while in focus mode or aiming
Middle mouse button
Item bar controls
Action
Input
Browse items right
Mouse scroll down
Browse items left
Mouse scroll up
Radial menu and shortcuts while items are displayed
Left mouse button
Select shortcut loadout while items are displayed
Middle mouse button
Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayed
Up arrow
Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayed
