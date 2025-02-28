All controls and keybinds in Monster Hunter Wilds (PC and console)

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally arrived to PC and consoles, bringing another action-packed experience to CAPCOM fans. The game’s complex combat system may seem daunting, but it’s guaranteed fun once you get the controls and keybinds down.

All console controls for Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox and PlayStation

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll want to get down the basics in MH Wilds so that you can efficiently farm your fashions, and change your appearance however you’d like. Here you’ll find a complete breakdown of all controls for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Sheathed weapon controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Menu Menu button Options button Map View button Touchpad Talk A X View Seikret pouch D-pad left D-pad left Auto call Seikret D-pad up D-pad up Manually call Seikret D-pad down D-pad down Display Items LB L1 Aim Slinger LT L2 Dash Toggle Left thumbstick press (LS) Left thumbstick press (L3) Camera Right thumbstick (RS) Right thumbstick Lock on target Right thumbstick press (RS) Right thumbstick press (R3) Switch target Right thumbstick (RS) Right thumbstick (R3) Move Left thumbstick Left thumbstick Dash Left thumbstick press (LS) Left thumbstick press (L3) Sprint Hold RB Hold R1 Jump A X Gather B O Use Item X Square Unsheathe Y or RT Triangle or R2 Switch weapons D-pad right D-pad right Aim slinger Hold LT Hold L2 Fire slinger ammo aiming RT R2 Item bar Hold LB Hold L1

Unsheathed weapon controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Open Menu Menu button Options button Open Map View button Touchpad Talk A X Auto call Seikret D-pad up D-pad up Manually call Seikret D-pad down D-pad down Move Left thumbstick (LS) Left thumbstick (L3) Camera Right thumbstick (RS) Right thumbstick (R3) Switch target RS R3 Item bar Hold LB Hold L1 Focus mode (melee weapons) Hold LT Hold L2 Focus/Aim (ranged weapons) RB R1 Switch weapons D-pad right D-pad right Sheathe weapon X Square Standard attack (melee weapons) B Circle Switch modes/Special shot (ranged weapons) B Circle Standard attack (melee weapons) Y Triangle Apply coating/Reload (ranged weapons) Y Triangle Focus strike (ranged weapons focus mode) RB R1 Charged shot/Standard shot (ranged weapons) RT R2 Guard/Special attack (melee weapons) RT R2 Evade A X

Seikret Mounted Controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Move Left thumbstick (LS) Left thumbstick (L3) Dismount A X Auto sprint Left thumbstick (LS) Left thumbstick (L3) Manual sprint Press left thumbstick (LS) Press left thumbstick (L3) Speed up sprint RB R1 Stop/Slow down sprint RT R2 Gather B Circle Use item X Square Riding attack Y Triangle Adjust camera Right thumbstick (RS) Right thumbstick (R3) Switch target RS R3 Aim slinger LT L2 Switch weapons D-pad right D-pad right Switch to manual movement D-pad down D-pad down View Seikret pouch D-pad left D-pad left Item bar LB L1 Open menu Menu button Options button Open map View button Touchpad

Radial shortcuts/menu

Action Xbox PlayStation Display radial menu Hold LB Hold L1 Select shortcut Hold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (RS) Hold L1 and use Right thumbstick (R3) Select shortcut loadout Hold LB and use the D-pad Hold L1 and use the D-pad Use shortcut Hold LB and use the Right thumbstick (RS) Hold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (R3)

Item management controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Open item bar LB L1 Use item X Square Select item Hold LB and use B or X Hold L1 and use Square or Circle Select item in expanded view Hold LB, view and Right thumbstick (RS) Hold LB, view and Right thumbstick (R3) Select coating/ammo Hold LB and Y or A Hold L1 and X or Triangle

Mounted monster controls

Action Xbox PlayStation Move Left thumbstick (LS) or A Left thumbstick (L3) or X Jump attack Jump and Y Jump and Triangle Light knife attack B while mounted Circle while mounted Strong knife attack Y while mounted Triangle while mounted Weapon attack RB while mounted R1 while mounted Brace Hold RT while mounted Hold R2 while mounted Dismount Hold X while mounted Hold Square while mounted

PC keyboard and mouse keybinds for Monster Hunter Wilds

Figuring out the keyboard and mouse controls can feel complicated for MH Wilds. Below you’ll find all of the controls for MH Wilds on PC.

Menu controls

Action Input Move cursor left A Move cursor right D Move cursor down/decrease S Move cursor up/increase W Confirm Spacebar or F Back/cancel Right mouse button or ESC Sub-menu R Next page/tab E Previous page/tab Q Previous status/category Z Next status/category C Change page left 1 Change page right 3 Enlarge model Mouse wheel up Shrink model Mouse wheel down Switch column Left alt Display filtering X Reorder list G Toggle list display Tab Recall/register loadout Left shift

Map controls

Action Input Rotate map Hold left CTRL Shrink map Q or scroll mouse wheel down Enlarge map E or scroll the mouse wheel up Switch map view R Set waypoint X Toggle fullscreen/partial map N Environmental overview G Reset cursor Left shift Environment overview G

Character controls

Action Input Open start menu Escape or H Target next NPC R Use item or sheath weapon E Interact/gather/carve/talk F Evade/crouch Spacebar Sheath weapon Left shift Dash Hold left shift Move forward W Move back S Move left A Move right D

Mounted monster controls

Action Input Brace Left shift Weapon attack R Dismount monster Hold E Strong knife attack Right mouse button Light knife attack Left mouse button

Mounted Seikret controls

Action Input Dismount Seikret Spacebar Switch weapons X Speed up Left shift Slow down Z Sprint Hold left shift Stop Hold Z View Seikret pouch N Manually call Seikret and use manual movement Q Automatically call Seikret to use auto movement Tab

Camera controls

Action Input Target Camera/focus B Use binoculars to zoom in photo mode C or mouse wheel up Use binoculars to zoom out photo mode Z or mouse wheel down

Radial menu and shortcut controls

Action Input Display radial menu and shortcuts V View previous shortcut loadout Mouse wheel up View next shortcut loadout Mouse wheel down Select next shortcut loadout G

Chat controls

Action Input Push to talk T Post message Enter Gestures F10 Stickers F9 Pose sets F11 Member list L

Direct menu

Action Input Pause game End Options O Activate photo mode Right CTRL Hunter profile P Fire SOS flare Right shift Check item pouch I Open map M Mission info menu J Open chat notification M Skip results M

Melee weapon controls

Action Input Standard attack or Ready weapon Left mouse button Special attack while weapon is drawn Right mouse button Guard or special weapon action R Equip/Unequip mantle C Focus strike during focus mode Left shift Aim slinger with weapon sheathed Left alt Aim slinger with weapon sheathed Hold mouse 4 Simultaneous action R

Ranged weapon controls

Action Input Draw weapon and fire ranged weapon Left mouse button Switch modes F Equip/Unequip C Guard or special weapon action Mouse 4 Use special ammo Left shift Aim weapon/Slinger Right mouse button, left alt Reload and apply or remove coating R Draw weapon or fire ranged weapon Left mouse button

Slinger controls

Action Input Aim slinger Right mouse button Select next Scoutfly target while aiming slinger Tab Select next Scoutfly notification while aiming slinger Page down or Q Select previous Scoutfly notification while aiming slinger Page up Fire hook slinger while aiming slinger F Fire slinger ammo while in focus mode or aiming Middle mouse button

Item bar controls

Action Input Browse items right Mouse scroll down Browse items left Mouse scroll up Radial menu and shortcuts while items are displayed Left mouse button Select shortcut loadout while items are displayed Middle mouse button Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayed Up arrow Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayed Down arrow Fully expand bar while items are displayed Spacebar Display items or reset camera Left CTRL

Display keyboard shortcuts

Action Input Display keyboard shortcuts V Select shortcut loadout F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8 Use keyboard shortcut 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ,6, 7, 8, 9, 0, -, ^

