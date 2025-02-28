Forgot password
A hunter mounting a monster in Monster Hunter
Image via Capcom
Category:
Monster Hunter

All controls and keybinds in Monster Hunter Wilds (PC and console)

Discover all controls on PC, Xbox and PlayStation here.
Image of Maddison Ahlbrand
Maddison Ahlbrand
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 02:21 pm

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally arrived to PC and consoles, bringing another action-packed experience to CAPCOM fans. The game’s complex combat system may seem daunting, but it’s guaranteed fun once you get the controls and keybinds down.

Table of contents

All console controls for Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox and PlayStation

Using Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds
Watch your stamina bar while using your Dual Blades in Demon Mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll want to get down the basics in MH Wilds so that you can efficiently farm your fashions, and change your appearance however you’d like. Here you’ll find a complete breakdown of all controls for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Sheathed weapon controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
MenuMenu buttonOptions button
MapView buttonTouchpad
TalkAX
View Seikret pouchD-pad leftD-pad left
Auto call Seikret D-pad upD-pad up
Manually call SeikretD-pad downD-pad down
Display ItemsLBL1
Aim SlingerLTL2
Dash ToggleLeft thumbstick press (LS)Left thumbstick press (L3)
CameraRight thumbstick (RS)Right thumbstick
Lock on targetRight thumbstick press (RS)Right thumbstick press (R3)
Switch targetRight thumbstick (RS)Right thumbstick (R3)
MoveLeft thumbstickLeft thumbstick
DashLeft thumbstick press (LS)Left thumbstick press (L3)
SprintHold RBHold R1
JumpAX
GatherBO
Use ItemXSquare
UnsheatheY or RTTriangle or R2
Switch weaponsD-pad rightD-pad right
Aim slingerHold LTHold L2
Fire slinger ammo aimingRTR2
Item barHold LBHold L1

Unsheathed weapon controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
Open MenuMenu buttonOptions button
Open MapView buttonTouchpad
TalkAX
Auto call SeikretD-pad upD-pad up
Manually call SeikretD-pad downD-pad down
MoveLeft thumbstick (LS)Left thumbstick (L3)
CameraRight thumbstick (RS)Right thumbstick (R3)
Switch targetRSR3
Item barHold LBHold L1
Focus mode (melee weapons)Hold LTHold L2
Focus/Aim (ranged weapons)RBR1
Switch weaponsD-pad rightD-pad right
Sheathe weaponXSquare
Standard attack (melee weapons)BCircle
Switch modes/Special shot (ranged weapons)BCircle
Standard attack (melee weapons)YTriangle
Apply coating/Reload (ranged weapons)YTriangle
Focus strike (ranged weapons focus mode)RBR1
Charged shot/Standard shot (ranged weapons)RTR2
Guard/Special attack (melee weapons)RTR2
EvadeAX

Seikret Mounted Controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
MoveLeft thumbstick (LS)Left thumbstick (L3)
DismountAX
Auto sprintLeft thumbstick (LS)Left thumbstick (L3)
Manual sprintPress left thumbstick (LS)Press left thumbstick (L3)
Speed up sprintRBR1
Stop/Slow down sprintRTR2
GatherBCircle
Use itemXSquare
Riding attackYTriangle
Adjust cameraRight thumbstick (RS)Right thumbstick (R3)
Switch targetRSR3
Aim slingerLTL2
Switch weaponsD-pad rightD-pad right
Switch to manual movementD-pad downD-pad down
View Seikret pouchD-pad leftD-pad left
Item barLBL1
Open menuMenu buttonOptions button
Open mapView buttonTouchpad

Radial shortcuts/menu

ActionXboxPlayStation
Display radial menuHold LBHold L1
Select shortcutHold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (RS)Hold L1 and use Right thumbstick (R3)
Select shortcut loadoutHold LB and use the D-padHold L1 and use the D-pad
Use shortcutHold LB and use the Right thumbstick (RS)Hold L1 and use the Right thumbstick (R3)

Item management controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
Open item barLBL1
Use itemXSquare
Select itemHold LB and use B or XHold L1 and use Square or Circle
Select item in expanded viewHold LB, view and Right thumbstick (RS)Hold LB, view and Right thumbstick (R3)
Select coating/ammoHold LB and Y or AHold L1 and X or Triangle

Mounted monster controls

ActionXboxPlayStation
MoveLeft thumbstick (LS) or ALeft thumbstick (L3) or X
Jump attackJump and YJump and Triangle
Light knife attackB while mountedCircle while mounted
Strong knife attackY while mountedTriangle while mounted
Weapon attackRB while mountedR1 while mounted
BraceHold RT while mountedHold R2 while mounted
DismountHold X while mountedHold Square while mounted

PC keyboard and mouse keybinds for Monster Hunter Wilds

Figuring out the keyboard and mouse controls can feel complicated for MH Wilds. Below you’ll find all of the controls for MH Wilds on PC.

Menu controls

ActionInput
Move cursor leftA
Move cursor rightD
Move cursor down/decreaseS
Move cursor up/increaseW
ConfirmSpacebar or F
Back/cancelRight mouse button or ESC
Sub-menuR
Next page/tabE
Previous page/tabQ
Previous status/categoryZ
Next status/categoryC
Change page left1
Change page right3
Enlarge modelMouse wheel up
Shrink modelMouse wheel down
Switch columnLeft alt
Display filteringX
Reorder listG
Toggle list displayTab
Recall/register loadoutLeft shift

Map controls

ActionInput
Rotate mapHold left CTRL
Shrink mapQ or scroll mouse wheel down
Enlarge mapE or scroll the mouse wheel up
Switch map viewR
Set waypointX
Toggle fullscreen/partial mapN
Environmental overviewG
Reset cursorLeft shift
Environment overviewG

Character controls

ActionInput
Open start menuEscape or H
Target next NPCR
Use item or sheath weaponE
Interact/gather/carve/talkF
Evade/crouchSpacebar
Sheath weaponLeft shift
DashHold left shift
Move forwardW
Move backS
Move leftA
Move rightD

Mounted monster controls

ActionInput
BraceLeft shift
Weapon attackR
Dismount monsterHold E
Strong knife attackRight mouse button
Light knife attackLeft mouse button

Mounted Seikret controls

ActionInput
Dismount SeikretSpacebar
Switch weaponsX
Speed upLeft shift
Slow downZ
SprintHold left shift
StopHold Z
View Seikret pouchN
Manually call Seikret and use manual movementQ
Automatically call Seikret to use auto movementTab

Camera controls

ActionInput
Target Camera/focusB
Use binoculars to zoom in photo modeC or mouse wheel up
Use binoculars to zoom out photo modeZ or mouse wheel down

Radial menu and shortcut controls

ActionInput
Display radial menu and shortcutsV
View previous shortcut loadoutMouse wheel up
View next shortcut loadoutMouse wheel down
Select next shortcut loadoutG

Chat controls

ActionInput
Push to talkT
Post messageEnter
GesturesF10
StickersF9
Pose setsF11
Member listL

Direct menu

ActionInput
Pause gameEnd
OptionsO
Activate photo modeRight CTRL
Hunter profileP
Fire SOS flareRight shift
Check item pouchI
Open map M
Mission info menuJ
Open chat notificationM
Skip resultsM

Melee weapon controls

ActionInput
Standard attack or Ready weaponLeft mouse button
Special attack while weapon is drawnRight mouse button
Guard or special weapon actionR
Equip/Unequip mantleC
Focus strike during focus modeLeft shift
Aim slinger with weapon sheathedLeft alt
Aim slinger with weapon sheathed Hold mouse 4
Simultaneous actionR

Ranged weapon controls

ActionInput
Draw weapon and fire ranged weaponLeft mouse button
Switch modesF
Equip/UnequipC
Guard or special weapon actionMouse 4
Use special ammoLeft shift
Aim weapon/SlingerRight mouse button, left alt
Reload and apply or remove coatingR
Draw weapon or fire ranged weaponLeft mouse button

Slinger controls

ActionInput
Aim slingerRight mouse button
Select next Scoutfly target while aiming slingerTab
Select next Scoutfly notification while aiming slingerPage down or Q
Select previous Scoutfly notification while aiming slingerPage up
Fire hook slinger while aiming slingerF
Fire slinger ammo while in focus mode or aimingMiddle mouse button

Item bar controls

ActionInput
Browse items rightMouse scroll down
Browse items leftMouse scroll up
Radial menu and shortcuts while items are displayedLeft mouse button
Select shortcut loadout while items are displayedMiddle mouse button
Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayedUp arrow
Browse ammo/lures/coatings when items are displayedDown arrow
Fully expand bar while items are displayed Spacebar
Display items or reset cameraLeft CTRL

Display keyboard shortcuts

ActionInput
Display keyboard shortcutsV
Select shortcut loadoutF1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8
Use keyboard shortcut1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ,6, 7, 8, 9, 0, -, ^

