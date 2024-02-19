All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones

The White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO offers another great opportunity to gather Peg-E Tokens for the limited-time Prize Drop, running until Feb. 21. Playing it alongside the President’s Trail main event can boost your dice collection and get you many stickers to fill up your Album sets.

In the White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO, just like in other tournaments, you score points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames when you land on Railroad squares. If you’re lucky, you might find a President’s Trail Pickup token on a Railroad, scoring points for both events at once. Using a higher dice multiplier increases your points from the minigames, helping you unlock White House Race rewards more quickly, so use them to your advantage.

Below is a complete list of all the White House Race prizes available until the event ends on Feb. 20.

Full list of White House Race tournament rewards and milestones

To get all the prizes in the White House Race tournament, you need to gather 17,400 points through 30 milestones, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments. Below, there’s a list of all the rewards and a table showing the details for each milestone.

3,110 dice

280 Peg-E Tokens

Seven Cash milestones

25 minutes of Rent Frenzy

15 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of High Roller

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)

Milestones Points White House Race Rewards 1 50 35 dice 2 40 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 3 80 5 Peg-E Tokens 4 120 Five-minute High Roller 5 140 100 dice 6 150 Cash 7 130 10 Peg-E Tokens 8 160 Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 9 180 150 dice 10 200 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 12 225 175 dice 13 275 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 15 400 275 dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 dice 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 22 700 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s White House Race tournament leaderboard rewards

In the White House Race, like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, there are Leaderboards. You can win extra prizes by scoring more points than your friends and other players online. Here are the extra rewards you can get based on how well you do in the White House Race: