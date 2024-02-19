All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones

The White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO offers another great opportunity to gather Peg-E Tokens for the limited-time Prize Drop, running until Feb. 21. Playing it alongside the President’s Trail main event can boost your dice collection and get you many stickers to fill up your Album sets.
In the White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO, just like in other tournaments, you score points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames when you land on Railroad squares. If you’re lucky, you might find a President’s Trail Pickup token on a Railroad, scoring points for both events at once. Using a higher dice multiplier increases your points from the minigames, helping you unlock White House Race rewards more quickly, so use them to your advantage.
Below is a complete list of all the White House Race prizes available until the event ends on Feb. 20.
Full list of White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
To get all the prizes in the White House Race tournament, you need to gather 17,400 points through 30 milestones, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments. Below, there’s a list of all the rewards and a table showing the details for each milestone.
- 3,110 dice
- 280 Peg-E Tokens
- Seven Cash milestones
- 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of High Roller
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|Milestones
|Points
|White House Race Rewards
|1
|50
|35 dice
|2
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|3
|80
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|4
|120
|Five-minute High Roller
|5
|140
|100 dice
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|130
|10 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
|9
|180
|150 dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
|12
|225
|175 dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|15
|400
|275 dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 dice
|20
|650
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 dice
Monopoly GO’s White House Race tournament leaderboard rewards
In the White House Race, like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, there are Leaderboards. You can win extra prizes by scoring more points than your friends and other players online. Here are the extra rewards you can get based on how well you do in the White House Race:
|Final placement
|Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, emote, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash, emote
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash, emote
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash, emote
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash, emote
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash, emote
|16th to 30th place
|Cash, emote
|21st to 50th place
|Cash