All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones

This short tournament is yet another opportunity to score big on Peg-E Prize Drop.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 19, 2024 01:01 pm
The White Hourse Race tournament logo in Monopoly Go on a blurry background.
The White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO offers another great opportunity to gather Peg-E Tokens for the limited-time Prize Drop, running until Feb. 21. Playing it alongside the President’s Trail main event can boost your dice collection and get you many stickers to fill up your Album sets.

In the White House Race tournament in Monopoly GO, just like in other tournaments, you score points by playing the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames when you land on Railroad squares. If you’re lucky, you might find a President’s Trail Pickup token on a Railroad, scoring points for both events at once. Using a higher dice multiplier increases your points from the minigames, helping you unlock White House Race rewards more quickly, so use them to your advantage.

Below is a complete list of all the White House Race prizes available until the event ends on Feb. 20.

Full list of White House Race tournament rewards and milestones

To get all the prizes in the White House Race tournament, you need to gather 17,400 points through 30 milestones, just like in other Monopoly GO tournaments. Below, there’s a list of all the rewards and a table showing the details for each milestone.

  • 3,110 dice
  • 280 Peg-E Tokens
  • Seven Cash milestones
  • 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of High Roller
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • One Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
MilestonesPointsWhite House Race Rewards
15035 dice
240Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
3805 Peg-E Tokens
4120Five-minute High Roller
5140100 dice
6150Cash
713010 Peg-E Tokens
8160Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
9180150 dice
1020015 Peg-E Tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
12225175 dice
1327520 Peg-E Tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
15400275 dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E Tokens
18500Cash
19600400 dice
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
2270080 Peg-E Tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s White House Race tournament leaderboard rewards

In the White House Race, like in other Monopoly GO tournaments, there are Leaderboards. You can win extra prizes by scoring more points than your friends and other players online. Here are the extra rewards you can get based on how well you do in the White House Race:

Final placementRewards
First place850 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, emote, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, emote, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, emote, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, emote, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash, emote
12th place25 dice, Cash, emote
13th place25 dice, Cash, emote
14th place25 dice, Cash, emote
15th place25 dice, Cash, emote
16th to 30th placeCash, emote
21st to 50th placeCash
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.