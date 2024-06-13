Monopoly GO Pace Pushers rewards and milestones guide

The end of Grease and Glory marks the start of the new Monopoly GO tournament, Pace Pushers. It’s a great chance to get free dice and racing flag tokens. Pace Pushers runs from June 13 to 14, and you can score points and earn rewards by landing on Railroad squares.

The hundreds of Race Flag tokens in Pace Pushers will set you up nicely for Tycoon Racers by giving you more dice to roll for the race and helping your team get a good placement. Even if you’re like me and don’t care much about Tycoon Racers, you can use Pace Pushers to boost your dice bank with its total of 4,140 dice rolls spread across 30 milestones. Check out the Pace Pushers rewards and milestones breakdown in our table below.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO Pace Pushers tournament

Here’s the full list of all rewards you can get in each milestone during Pace Pushers in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Reward Points 1 60 Race Flags 50 2 45 Dice 40 3 100 Race Flags 80 4 Sticker Pack 1 Star 120 5 160 Race Flags 140 6 120 Dice 150 7 160 Race Flags 130 8 Five minutes of High Roller 160 9 180 Race Flags 180 10 150 Dice 200 11 Sticker Pack 2 Stars 250 12 175 Dice 225 13 300 Race Flags 300 14 Sticker Pack 3 Stars 320 15 Cash 400 16 300 Dice 375 17 320 Race Flags 425 18 Sticker Pack 4 Stars 500 19 400 Dice 600 20 320 Race Flags 650 21 Sticker Pack 4 Stars 550 22 20 minutes of Mega Heist 700 23 Cash 900 24 700 Dice 1,100 25 340 Race Flags 1,000 26 Cash 1,300 27 850 Dice 1,500 28 Cash 1,700 29 380 Race Flags 2,000 30 1,400 Dice 2,200

Best strategy to get more points in Pace Pushers

To earn more points in Pace Pushers, focus on landing on Railroad squares with a big roll multiplier. Use your lowest dice multiplier to move around the board and save your highest multiplier for when you’re six to eight squares away from a railroad square. This gives you the best chance of landing on a scoring square without wasting dice. Don’t use your highest multiplier when you’re too far or too close to a railroad station, or you’ll likely lose dice during the event, even with the big dice rewards and milestones.

Is Pace Pushers worth spending rolls on?

Tycoon Racers is a great event to play. Image via Scopely

The Pace Pushers event in Monopoly GO is worth playing fully only if you have enough dice as it can be very costly. You’ll likely need a few thousand rolls to complete it. If you have fewer than 1,000 to 2,000 dice, focus on stopping at the big dice reward milestones instead. If you have more dice than that, play the event if you think you’ll still have some rolls left afterward. You can then use the Race Flag tokens on Tycoon Racers to improve your team’s placement and increase your chance of getting the Wild Sticker for first place.

When should you stop rolling for Pace Pushers?

Stop playing Pace Pushers in Monopoly GO when you need to wait for a dice refill or free dice from daily logins or links to keep playing the tournament. If that’s the case, you likely don’t have enough rolls to reach the next milestone. Grab the free dice, and if you’re close to a big dice milestone, use them to try and complete it. If you’re still far behind, stop and save that free dice for another day or event. It’s better to build up your dice slowly over several days than to bet it all on one event and lose everything. Play it slow, and you’ll soon have a big dice bank to use in major Monopoly GO events like Tycoon Racers and Pace Pushers.

How many Pace Pushers milestones should you play for Tycoon Racers flags?

You should keep playing Pace Pushers for Race Flag tokens up until milestones 13, 17, or 20. After these milestones, the Race Flag token rewards are similar, but the points needed to claim them are much higher. Save your dice and stop midway if you’re only playing for Race Flag tokens and don’t have enough dice to complete the tournament. Then, spend the flags to boost your team’s chances of winning in Tycoon Racers.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

The next Monopoly GO tournament will likely start right after Pace Pushers is over, which should be on June 14 around 1pm CT.

