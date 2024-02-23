All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones

Martian Mysteries is the new one-day Monopoly GO tournament that starts today, Feb. 23. It replaces Space Repairs and offers an exciting reward: You can win Pickaxes as a reward and use these items in the dig minigame Galactic Treasures to earn more rewards and a new player token.

Martian Mysteries is a tournament just like the others. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to earn points. The better you do in these minigames, the more points you collect. These points help you reach milestones that automatically reward you with dice, Sticker Packs, and flash events, but they also count toward the multiplayer leaderboard. Scoring higher than other players on the leaderboard means even more rewards.

Here’s a look at all the rewards you can earn during this Monopoly GO event.

Full list of Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Because Martian Mysteries is a one-day tournament, you just have to get 17,345 points over 30 milestones to grab all the available rewards. Once you’ve done that, you can keep earning points to move up the leaderboards for extra rewards, especially if you rank high. Below is the list of all rewards you can earn in the event, plus a breakdown of the milestones.

4,000 dice

91 Laser Guns for Galactic Treasures

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Five Cash rewards

25-minute Mega Heist

15-minute Cash Grab

Five-minute High Roller

Milestones Points Martian Mysteries rewards 1 30 4 Laser Guns 2 60 50 dice 3 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 4 100 75 dice 5 140 5 Laser Guns 6 175 Five-minute High Roller 7 140 5 Laser Guns 8 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 9 190 7 Laser Guns 10 200 175 dice 11 220 10 Laser Guns 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 13 240 175 dice 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 15 400 275 dice 16 375 15 Laser Guns 17 425 25-minute Mega Heist 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 dice 20 650 20 Laser Guns 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 dice 25 900 25 Laser Guns 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 dice 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Martian Mysteries tournament leaderboard rewards