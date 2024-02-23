All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones

Martian Mysteries is the new one-day Monopoly GO tournament that starts today, Feb. 23. It replaces Space Repairs and offers an exciting reward: You can win Pickaxes as a reward and use these items in the dig minigame Galactic Treasures to earn more rewards and a new player token.
Martian Mysteries is a tournament just like the others. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to earn points. The better you do in these minigames, the more points you collect. These points help you reach milestones that automatically reward you with dice, Sticker Packs, and flash events, but they also count toward the multiplayer leaderboard. Scoring higher than other players on the leaderboard means even more rewards.
Here’s a look at all the rewards you can earn during this Monopoly GO event.
Full list of Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Because Martian Mysteries is a one-day tournament, you just have to get 17,345 points over 30 milestones to grab all the available rewards. Once you’ve done that, you can keep earning points to move up the leaderboards for extra rewards, especially if you rank high. Below is the list of all rewards you can earn in the event, plus a breakdown of the milestones.
- 4,000 dice
- 91 Laser Guns for Galactic Treasures
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- Five Cash rewards
- 25-minute Mega Heist
- 15-minute Cash Grab
- Five-minute High Roller
|Milestones
|Points
|Martian Mysteries rewards
|1
|30
|4 Laser Guns
|2
|60
|50 dice
|3
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|4
|100
|75 dice
|5
|140
|5 Laser Guns
|6
|175
|Five-minute High Roller
|7
|140
|5 Laser Guns
|8
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|9
|190
|7 Laser Guns
|10
|200
|175 dice
|11
|220
|10 Laser Guns
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|13
|240
|175 dice
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|15
|400
|275 dice
|16
|375
|15 Laser Guns
|17
|425
|25-minute Mega Heist
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 dice
|20
|650
|20 Laser Guns
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 dice
|25
|900
|25 Laser Guns
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 dice
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 dice
Monopoly GO’s Martian Mysteries tournament leaderboard rewards
|Final placement
|Leaderboard Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash
|16th to 100th place
|Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash