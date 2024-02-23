Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones

You know what's not a mystery? All the amazing rewards you can get.

Bhernardo Viana

Published: Feb 23, 2024 01:02 pm
The Martian Mysteries logo on an orange background.


Martian Mysteries is the new one-day Monopoly GO tournament that starts today, Feb. 23. It replaces Space Repairs and offers an exciting reward: You can win Pickaxes as a reward and use these items in the dig minigame Galactic Treasures to earn more rewards and a new player token.

Martian Mysteries is a tournament just like the others. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to earn points. The better you do in these minigames, the more points you collect. These points help you reach milestones that automatically reward you with dice, Sticker Packs, and flash events, but they also count toward the multiplayer leaderboard. Scoring higher than other players on the leaderboard means even more rewards.

Here’s a look at all the rewards you can earn during this Monopoly GO event.

Full list of Martian Mysteries rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Because Martian Mysteries is a one-day tournament, you just have to get 17,345 points over 30 milestones to grab all the available rewards. Once you’ve done that, you can keep earning points to move up the leaderboards for extra rewards, especially if you rank high. Below is the list of all rewards you can earn in the event, plus a breakdown of the milestones.

  • 4,000 dice
  • 91 Laser Guns for Galactic Treasures
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Five Cash rewards
  • 25-minute Mega Heist
  • 15-minute Cash Grab
  • Five-minute High Roller
MilestonesPointsMartian Mysteries rewards
1304 Laser Guns
26050 dice
340Green Sticker Pack (one star)
410075 dice
51405 Laser Guns
6175Five-minute High Roller
71405 Laser Guns
8180Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
91907 Laser Guns
10200175 dice
1122010 Laser Guns
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
13240175 dice
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
15400275 dice
1637515 Laser Guns
1742525-minute Mega Heist
18500Cash
19600400 dice
2065020 Laser Guns
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
23800Cash
241,000650 dice
2590025 Laser Guns
261,300Cash
271,500900 dice
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Martian Mysteries tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placementLeaderboard Rewards
First place850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash
12th place25 dice, Cash
13th place25 dice, Cash
14th place25 dice, Cash
15th place25 dice, Cash
16th to 100th placeCash
21st to 50th placeCash
