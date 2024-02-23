Category:
All Monopoly GO Galactic Treasures pickaxe event rewards and milestones

A new dig minigame with extra rewards is here for a short period.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 23, 2024 08:01 am
An image of the Galactic Treasures logo with the Ufo Token in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO has launched a new dig event, Galactic Treasures. Your mission, similar to previous events like Jungle Treasures, is to use Pickaxe tokens, now laser guns, from tournaments and main events like Galactic Adventures. With these Pickaxes, you break bricks in the minigame to uncover treasures.

When you reveal an entire level of treasures, you earn extra rewards. This event introduces the new player token UFO, a Wild Sticker, Sticker Packs, and free dice as you progress. Below is the complete list of rewards available in Galactic Treasures, ending on Feb. 27 at 2pm CT.

Full list of Galactic Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO

Galactic Treasures is now underway in Monopoly GO, and we are playing the event and updating this story as we uncover more rewards. Here are all the rewards we have found so far:

Treasure setGalactic Treasures reward
One25 dice
TwoCash
Three75 dice
FourRed Safe (Cash, 200 dice, one Orange Sticker Pack)
FiveCash
Six150 dice
SevenCash
Eight200 dice
NineBlue Safe (Cash, 400 dice, 10 Laser Gun tokens)
10 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
11300 dice
12Cash
13Golden safe
14TBD

How to get free Pickaxe (laser gun) tokens in Monopoly GO

The best way to earn free Pickaxe tokens in the game is by participating in main events and tournaments. Events like Galactic Adventures require you to collect Pickup tokens on the board or land on specific squares to score points and unlock rewards. In Space Repairs and other tournaments, you aim to land on Railroad squares and gain points by competing in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames against other players. While the Galactic Treasures event is active, related events often give you free Pickaxes, typically in large quantities.

You can also get free Pickaxes through free gifts in the store and Quick Wins, though these methods vary depending on the developer’s approach. It typically provides a smaller number of Pickaxes but can be just the boost you need to complete a treasure set and earn a new reward.

Lastly, although it’s less common, free dice links can occasionally offer Pickaxes as a bonus. This is not always the case and will depend on Scopely’s promotional strategies.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.