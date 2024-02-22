All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones

The Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO offers a fantastic opportunity to collect thousands of dice through milestones, along with several hundred more via the leaderboards. When you play during the Moon Walkers event, you can significantly increase your rewards.
In the Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO, your goal is to land on Railroad squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to accumulate points. These points contribute to filling up the milestones bar, unlocking rewards such as free dice, Sticker Packs, and boosts like High Roller automatically. Achieving high scores during the 24-hour tournament period also secures extra prizes from the leaderboards.
Below is a detailed overview of all the milestone rewards in the Space Repairs event.
Full list of Space Repair rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
In Monopoly GO’s Space Repair tourmanet, to access all the rewards, you need to collect 17,345 points through 30 milestones. Below is the complete list of rewards, followed by a detailed table outlining each milestone.
- 400 dice
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- 12 Cash rewards
- 25-minute Mega Heist
- 15-minute Cash Grab
- Five-minute High Roller
|Milestones
|Points
|Space Repair rewards
|1
|30
|Cash
|2
|60
|50 dice
|3
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|4
|100
|75 dice
|5
|140
|Cash
|6
|175
|Five-minute High Roller
|7
|140
|Cash
|8
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|9
|190
|Cash
|10
|200
|175 dice
|11
|220
|Cash
|12
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|13
|240
|175 dice
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|25-minute Mega Heist
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 dice
|20
|650
|Cash
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|900 dice
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 dice
All leaderboard rewards in Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO
|Final placement
|Leaderboard Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash
|16th to 100th place
|Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash