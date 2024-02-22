All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones

The Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO offers a fantastic opportunity to collect thousands of dice through milestones, along with several hundred more via the leaderboards. When you play during the Moon Walkers event, you can significantly increase your rewards.

In the Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO, your goal is to land on Railroad squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to accumulate points. These points contribute to filling up the milestones bar, unlocking rewards such as free dice, Sticker Packs, and boosts like High Roller automatically. Achieving high scores during the 24-hour tournament period also secures extra prizes from the leaderboards.

Below is a detailed overview of all the milestone rewards in the Space Repairs event.

Full list of Space Repair rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Space Repair tourmanet, to access all the rewards, you need to collect 17,345 points through 30 milestones. Below is the complete list of rewards, followed by a detailed table outlining each milestone.

400 dice

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

12 Cash rewards

25-minute Mega Heist

15-minute Cash Grab

Five-minute High Roller

Milestones Points Space Repair rewards 1 30 Cash 2 60 50 dice 3 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 4 100 75 dice 5 140 Cash 6 175 Five-minute High Roller 7 140 Cash 8 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 9 190 Cash 10 200 175 dice 11 220 Cash 12 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 13 240 175 dice 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 25-minute Mega Heist 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 dice 20 650 Cash 21 550 Cash 22 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 dice 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 dice

All leaderboard rewards in Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO