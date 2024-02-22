Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Space Repairs rewards and milestones

A new tournament comes with a decent dice stash for you to claim.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 01:17 pm
A picture of the Space Repairs tournament logo on a space background.
Image via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports

The Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO offers a fantastic opportunity to collect thousands of dice through milestones, along with several hundred more via the leaderboards. When you play during the Moon Walkers event, you can significantly increase your rewards.

Recommended Videos

In the Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO, your goal is to land on Railroad squares and engage in Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames to accumulate points. These points contribute to filling up the milestones bar, unlocking rewards such as free dice, Sticker Packs, and boosts like High Roller automatically. Achieving high scores during the 24-hour tournament period also secures extra prizes from the leaderboards.

Below is a detailed overview of all the milestone rewards in the Space Repairs event.

Full list of Space Repair rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Space Repair tourmanet, to access all the rewards, you need to collect 17,345 points through 30 milestones. Below is the complete list of rewards, followed by a detailed table outlining each milestone.

  • 400 dice
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • 12 Cash rewards
  • 25-minute Mega Heist
  • 15-minute Cash Grab
  • Five-minute High Roller
MilestonesPointsSpace Repair rewards
130Cash
26050 dice
340Green Sticker Pack (one star)
410075 dice
5140Cash
6175Five-minute High Roller
7140Cash
8180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
9190Cash
10200175 dice
11220Cash
12230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
13240175 dice
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 dice
16375Cash
1742525-minute Mega Heist
18500Cash
19600400 dice
20650Cash
21550Cash
22700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
23800Cash
241,000650 dice
25900Cash
261,300Cash
271,500900 dice
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 dice

All leaderboard rewards in Space Repairs tournament in Monopoly GO

Final placementLeaderboard Rewards
First place850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash
12th place25 dice, Cash
13th place25 dice, Cash
14th place25 dice, Cash
15th place25 dice, Cash
16th to 100th placeCash
21st to 50th placeCash
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Moon Walkers rewards and milestones
An image with the Moon Walkers logo and keyart on a blue and purple background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Moon Walkers rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
The White Hourse Race tournament logo in Monopoly Go on a blurry background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's President's Trail event logo on a blue and red background with stars.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Moon Walkers rewards and milestones
An image with the Moon Walkers logo and keyart on a blue and purple background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Moon Walkers rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
The Capital's Cup logo in Monopoly GO over the tournament's featured image.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Capital’s Cup rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
The White Hourse Race tournament logo in Monopoly Go on a blurry background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO White House Race tournament rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's President's Trail event logo on a blue and red background with stars.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO President’s Trail rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 19, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.