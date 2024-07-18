Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and 50 milestones explained

The Knightly Quest rewards and milestones event supports the Peg-E Prize Drop in Monopoly GO, running for two days with Pickups as an objective. The event contains 50 milestone rewards featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, Sticker packs, cash, and flash events.
Get the most out of the Knightly Quest rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 48-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.
All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and milestones
The total Kightly Quest rewards you can unlock through the 50 milestones are 855 Peg-E tokens, 18,255 Dice, and seven Sticker packs.
|Knightly Quest milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Knightly Quest rewards
|One
|Five
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Two
|10
|25 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|40
|45 Dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Eight Peg-E tokens
|Six
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 Dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|
|11
|45
|15 Peg-E tokens
|12
|50
|Orange Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 Dice rolls
|14
|40
|25 Peg-E tokens
|15
|60
|High Roller flash event for five minutes
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice rolls
|18
|80
|30 Peg-E tokens
|19
|90
|Pink Sticker pack
|20
|100
|Cash
|
|21
|125
|35 Peg-E tokens
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice rolls
|23
|120
|50 Peg-E tokens
|24
|130
|Pink Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice rolls
|27
|150
|65 Peg-E tokens
|28
|200
|Csh
|29
|250
|200 Dice rolls
|30
|220
|Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes
|
|31
|275
|70 Peg-E tokens
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice rolls
|33
|350
|80 Peg-E tokens
|34
|450
|Blue Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 Dice rolls
|36
|350
|100 Peg-E tokens
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice rolls
|38
|500
|110 Peg-E tokens
|39
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|
|41
|300
|1,800 Dice rolls
|42
|700
|120 Peg-E tokens
|43
|900
|Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Purple Sticker pack
|46
|1,400
|130 Peg-E tokens
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice rolls
|48
|1,000
|High Roller flash event for 10 minutes
|49
|1,500
|Cash
|50
|8,200
|7,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Knightly Quest
The objective for Knightly Quest is Pickups, showcasing tokens randomly assigned to Monopoly GO tiles on the board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two points, which are then applied to the total points needed to unlock the next milestone. Once you complete the required points, the milestone is unlocked, and you will receive the reward.
Rewards with flash events will activate once the milestone is unlocked. You can activate a flash event, like Mega Heist, through milestone 43 in the Knightly Quest event while a Mega Heist is already running. The second activation adds 30 minutes to the original Mega Heist, giving you more time to hit the popular flash event.
How to increase milestone points in Monopoly GO for Knightly Quest
To increase the points you earn from landing on a Pickup token, raise the Dice multiplier. I prefer to roll Dice at a 10x multiplier during most events but will increase it to 20x when the objective is Pickups. Flash and timed events like High Roller allow you to increase your Dice multiplier even more depending on your Monopoly GO level.
Is it worth completing the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event?
Completing a 50-milestone event like Knightly Quest in two days takes a lot of Dice and time. I don’t finish Solo events normally, but I roll for the best rewards. I recommend trying to get to at least milestone 36 for those with limited Dice rolls available. This gives you enough Peg-E tokens to earn more rewards from the Prize Drop main event and at least one Blue Sticker pack. If you have an abundance of Dice to roll, I recommend reaching milestone 46, earning you every Peg-E token and a Purple Sticker pack.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 08:41 am