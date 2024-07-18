Image Credit: Bethesda
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and 50 milestones explained

Start stocking up on Peg-E tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 08:41 am

The Knightly Quest rewards and milestones event supports the Peg-E Prize Drop in Monopoly GO, running for two days with Pickups as an objective. The event contains 50 milestone rewards featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, Sticker packs, cash, and flash events.

Get the most out of the Knightly Quest rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 48-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and milestones

The total Kightly Quest rewards you can unlock through the 50 milestones are 855 Peg-E tokens, 18,255 Dice, and seven Sticker packs.

Knightly Quest milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesKnightly Quest rewards
OneFiveFive Peg-E tokens
Two1025 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four4045 Dice rolls
Five 20Eight Peg-E tokens
Six25Green Sticker pack
Seven3535 Dice rolls
Eight4012 Peg-E tokens
Nine160150 Dice rolls
1040Cash
114515 Peg-E tokens
1250Orange Sticker pack
13350350 Dice rolls
144025 Peg-E tokens
1560High Roller flash event for five minutes
1670Cash
17500500 Dice rolls
188030 Peg-E tokens
1990Pink Sticker pack
20100Cash
2112535 Peg-E tokens
221,000900 Dice rolls
2312050 Peg-E tokens
24130Pink Sticker pack
25150Cash
26600500 Dice rolls
2715065 Peg-E tokens
28200Csh
29250200 Dice rolls
30220Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes
3127570 Peg-E tokens
321,5001,250 Dice rolls
3335080 Peg-E tokens
34450Blue Sticker pack
35850700 Dice rolls
36350100 Peg-E tokens
371,8501,500 Dice rolls
38500110 Peg-E tokens
39800Blue Sticker pack
40700Cash
413001,800 Dice rolls
42700120 Peg-E tokens
43900Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes
441,000Cash
451,700Purple Sticker pack
461,400130 Peg-E tokens
473,8002,800 Dice rolls
481,000High Roller flash event for 10 minutes
491,500Cash
508,2007,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Knightly Quest

The objective for Knightly Quest is Pickups, showcasing tokens randomly assigned to Monopoly GO tiles on the board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two points, which are then applied to the total points needed to unlock the next milestone. Once you complete the required points, the milestone is unlocked, and you will receive the reward.

Rewards with flash events will activate once the milestone is unlocked. You can activate a flash event, like Mega Heist, through milestone 43 in the Knightly Quest event while a Mega Heist is already running. The second activation adds 30 minutes to the original Mega Heist, giving you more time to hit the popular flash event.

How to increase milestone points in Monopoly GO for Knightly Quest

To increase the points you earn from landing on a Pickup token, raise the Dice multiplier. I prefer to roll Dice at a 10x multiplier during most events but will increase it to 20x when the objective is Pickups. Flash and timed events like High Roller allow you to increase your Dice multiplier even more depending on your Monopoly GO level.

Is it worth completing the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event?

Completing a 50-milestone event like Knightly Quest in two days takes a lot of Dice and time. I don’t finish Solo events normally, but I roll for the best rewards. I recommend trying to get to at least milestone 36 for those with limited Dice rolls available. This gives you enough Peg-E tokens to earn more rewards from the Prize Drop main event and at least one Blue Sticker pack. If you have an abundance of Dice to roll, I recommend reaching milestone 46, earning you every Peg-E token and a Purple Sticker pack.

