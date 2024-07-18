Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and 50 milestones explained

The Knightly Quest rewards and milestones event supports the Peg-E Prize Drop in Monopoly GO, running for two days with Pickups as an objective. The event contains 50 milestone rewards featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, Sticker packs, cash, and flash events.

Get the most out of the Knightly Quest rewards through this detailed guide to the Monopoly GO 48-hour event. Don’t sleep on the free Dice links or daily events, which can provide the resources you need for the Solo event.

All Monopoly GO Knightly Quest rewards and milestones

The total Kightly Quest rewards you can unlock through the 50 milestones are 855 Peg-E tokens, 18,255 Dice, and seven Sticker packs.

Knightly Quest milestones Points to unlock milestones Knightly Quest rewards One Five Five Peg-E tokens Two 10 25 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 40 45 Dice rolls Five 20 Eight Peg-E tokens Six 25 Green Sticker pack Seven 35 35 Dice rolls Eight 40 12 Peg-E tokens Nine 160 150 Dice rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 15 Peg-E tokens 12 50 Orange Sticker pack 13 350 350 Dice rolls 14 40 25 Peg-E tokens 15 60 High Roller flash event for five minutes 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice rolls 18 80 30 Peg-E tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker pack 20 100 Cash 21 125 35 Peg-E tokens 22 1,000 900 Dice rolls 23 120 50 Peg-E tokens 24 130 Pink Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice rolls 27 150 65 Peg-E tokens 28 200 Csh 29 250 200 Dice rolls 30 220 Cash Boost flash event for 10 minutes 31 275 70 Peg-E tokens 32 1,500 1,250 Dice rolls 33 350 80 Peg-E tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker pack 35 850 700 Dice rolls 36 350 100 Peg-E tokens 37 1,850 1,500 Dice rolls 38 500 110 Peg-E tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 300 1,800 Dice rolls 42 700 120 Peg-E tokens 43 900 Mega Heist flash event for 30 minutes 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Purple Sticker pack 46 1,400 130 Peg-E tokens 47 3,800 2,800 Dice rolls 48 1,000 High Roller flash event for 10 minutes 49 1,500 Cash 50 8,200 7,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

How milestone points work in Monopoly GO Knightly Quest

The objective for Knightly Quest is Pickups, showcasing tokens randomly assigned to Monopoly GO tiles on the board. Landing on a Pickup token earns you two points, which are then applied to the total points needed to unlock the next milestone. Once you complete the required points, the milestone is unlocked, and you will receive the reward.

Rewards with flash events will activate once the milestone is unlocked. You can activate a flash event, like Mega Heist, through milestone 43 in the Knightly Quest event while a Mega Heist is already running. The second activation adds 30 minutes to the original Mega Heist, giving you more time to hit the popular flash event.

How to increase milestone points in Monopoly GO for Knightly Quest

To increase the points you earn from landing on a Pickup token, raise the Dice multiplier. I prefer to roll Dice at a 10x multiplier during most events but will increase it to 20x when the objective is Pickups. Flash and timed events like High Roller allow you to increase your Dice multiplier even more depending on your Monopoly GO level.

Is it worth completing the Monopoly GO Knightly Quest event?

Completing a 50-milestone event like Knightly Quest in two days takes a lot of Dice and time. I don’t finish Solo events normally, but I roll for the best rewards. I recommend trying to get to at least milestone 36 for those with limited Dice rolls available. This gives you enough Peg-E tokens to earn more rewards from the Prize Drop main event and at least one Blue Sticker pack. If you have an abundance of Dice to roll, I recommend reaching milestone 46, earning you every Peg-E token and a Purple Sticker pack.

