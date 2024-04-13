Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)

Scopely has dropped a 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In, showcasing extra rewards, along with two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In is packed with value. Featuring 30 milestones, there are two High Roller and two Mega Heist events, which is rare. The High Roller flash events are unlocked through milestones four (five minutes) and 23 (10 minutes). Bank Heist flash events are unlocked through milestones eight (15 minutes) and 28 (25 minutes). Be sure to take advantage of the extra Dice rewards as a Treasure Hunt is slated to drop into next week. And shortly after the tournament launches, there is a Builder’s Bash to help you level up your Monopoly GO boards.

Every Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward and milestone

Cash in on extra Sticker packs and Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In tournament can earn you 5,640 Dice and seven Sticker packs as rewards. Both High Roller and Mega Heist events can help you unlock milestones quickly. Cash rewards are also available, giving you money in the bank to take advantage of the Builder’s Bash. Here’s every reward from the Charity Chip-In Monopoly GO tournament.

Charity Chip-In milestone Points/Tokens Charity Chip-In reward One 40 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 100 80 Dice Six 130 Cash Seven 180 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 140 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 225 150 Dice 11 320 Cash 12 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 750 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 675 Cash 19 850 550 Dice 20 950 Cash 21 1,150 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 1,350 700 Dice 23 700 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,500 900 Dice 26 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 1,800 1,000 Dice 28 1,000 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,000 1,500 Dice All Charity Chip-In early rewards through Monopoly GO wiki with Dot Esports confirming them at launch.

Are the Charity Chip-In rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly GO?

Most Monopoly GO tournaments unlock some milestones but the Charity Chip-In rewards differ from previous events. The tournament features two High Roller and two Mega Heist flash events, which is highly unusual. Charity Chip-In also features four Blue four-star Sticker packs instead of the usual two, so you can potentially unlock more Making Music Sticker album sets.

Two Mega Heist events matter as you can earn extra points/tokens to unlock more milestones and Charity Chip-In rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the points/tokens for the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games you play when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.

Bank Heist Charity Chip-In rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Charity Chip-In rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

