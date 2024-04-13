Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)

Scopely has dropped a 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In, showcasing extra rewards, along with two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.
A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In is packed with value. Featuring 30 milestones, there are two High Roller and two Mega Heist events, which is rare. The High Roller flash events are unlocked through milestones four (five minutes) and 23 (10 minutes). Bank Heist flash events are unlocked through milestones eight (15 minutes) and 28 (25 minutes). Be sure to take advantage of the extra Dice rewards as a Treasure Hunt is slated to drop into next week. And shortly after the tournament launches, there is a Builder’s Bash to help you level up your Monopoly GO boards.
Every Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward and milestone
Completing the Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In tournament can earn you 5,640 Dice and seven Sticker packs as rewards. Both High Roller and Mega Heist events can help you unlock milestones quickly. Cash rewards are also available, giving you money in the bank to take advantage of the Builder’s Bash. Here’s every reward from the Charity Chip-In Monopoly GO tournament.
|Charity Chip-In milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Charity Chip-In reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|100
|80 Dice
|Six
|130
|Cash
|Seven
|180
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|140
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|225
|150 Dice
|
|11
|320
|Cash
|12
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|750
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|675
|Cash
|19
|850
|550 Dice
|20
|950
|Cash
|
|21
|1,150
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|1,350
|700 Dice
|23
|700
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|900 Dice
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|1,800
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,000
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,000
|1,500 Dice
Are the Charity Chip-In rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly GO?
Most Monopoly GO tournaments unlock some milestones but the Charity Chip-In rewards differ from previous events. The tournament features two High Roller and two Mega Heist flash events, which is highly unusual. Charity Chip-In also features four Blue four-star Sticker packs instead of the usual two, so you can potentially unlock more Making Music Sticker album sets.
Two Mega Heist events matter as you can earn extra points/tokens to unlock more milestones and Charity Chip-In rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the points/tokens for the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games you play when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.
Bank Heist Charity Chip-In rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Charity Chip-In rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points