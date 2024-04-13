Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Image via Scopely
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Charity Chip-In rewards (April 13 to 14)

Roll for extra rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 11:33 am

Scopely has dropped a 30-milestone Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In, showcasing extra rewards, along with two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

Recommended Videos

A new 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Charity Chip-In is packed with value. Featuring 30 milestones, there are two High Roller and two Mega Heist events, which is rare. The High Roller flash events are unlocked through milestones four (five minutes) and 23 (10 minutes). Bank Heist flash events are unlocked through milestones eight (15 minutes) and 28 (25 minutes). Be sure to take advantage of the extra Dice rewards as a Treasure Hunt is slated to drop into next week. And shortly after the tournament launches, there is a Builder’s Bash to help you level up your Monopoly GO boards.

Every Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In reward and milestone

Mr. Monopoly at desk in GO
Cash in on extra Sticker packs and Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO Charity Chip-In tournament can earn you 5,640 Dice and seven Sticker packs as rewards. Both High Roller and Mega Heist events can help you unlock milestones quickly. Cash rewards are also available, giving you money in the bank to take advantage of the Builder’s Bash. Here’s every reward from the Charity Chip-In Monopoly GO tournament.

Charity Chip-In milestonePoints/TokensCharity Chip-In reward
One4040 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five10080 Dice
Six130Cash
Seven180Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight140Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine180Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10225150 Dice
11320Cash
12300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13450250 Dice
14400Cash
15500Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16650400 Dice
17750Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18675Cash
19850550 Dice
20950Cash
211,150Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
221,350700 Dice
23700High Roller for 10 minutes
241,450Cash
251,500900 Dice
261,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
271,8001,000 Dice
281,000Bank Heist for 25 minutes
292,000Cash
303,0001,500 Dice
All Charity Chip-In early rewards through Monopoly GO wiki with Dot Esports confirming them at launch.

Are the Charity Chip-In rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly GO?

Most Monopoly GO tournaments unlock some milestones but the Charity Chip-In rewards differ from previous events. The tournament features two High Roller and two Mega Heist flash events, which is highly unusual. Charity Chip-In also features four Blue four-star Sticker packs instead of the usual two, so you can potentially unlock more Making Music Sticker album sets.

Two Mega Heist events matter as you can earn extra points/tokens to unlock more milestones and Charity Chip-In rewards. Here’s a breakdown of the points/tokens for the Shutdown and Bank Heist mini-games you play when landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile.

Bank Heist Charity Chip-In rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Charity Chip-In rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 12, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones
Image for Monopoly GO's Altruistic Auction featuring the Monopoly man, a painting, and a dog.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 12, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones
Image for Monopoly GO's Altruistic Auction featuring the Monopoly man, a painting, and a dog.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Altruistic Auction rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 12, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.