How to add friends on Monopoly Go

It can be lonely in Monopoly Go sometimes, and adding new friends is the best cure. When you add more friends in Monopoly Go, you’ll get chances to earn more rewards and also keep track of each other’s progress.

I played Monopoly Go as a lone wolf for the longest time, but as my gaming buddies got a hold of what I was playing while queueing for a new League of Legends match, my friends list started to grow in numbers. There are a couple of ways you can add friends in Monopoly Go, and I’ll show you all the methods.

Adding friends on Monopoly Go

The Friends section is just right of the GO button. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pick one of the three and start adding friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three ways you can use to add friends on Monopoly Go. Contacts, Facebook, and the Invite link allow you to connect with other users. Here’s how you can find them.

Launch Monopoly Go and click on the Friends icon at the bottom of your screen.

Click on Contacts or Facebook, and grant Monopoly Go the required permissions to automatically add your friends.

Once you grant Monopoly Go contact permissions, you’ll be able to Add Contacts. Screenshot by Dot Esports The game will ask you to enter your phone number so other players can add you this way as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the verification code to complete the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you click on Contact and Facebook, Monopoly Go will ask for your phone number and Facebook permissions, respectively. Once you provide these details, the game will automatically add your friends already playing Monopoly Go. If you want to invite a friend who’s never played Monopoly Go before, you’ll need to use the invite button to get them to try the game for the first time.

Simply copy your link after pressing the invite button and send it to your friends who’d like to try out Monopoly Go. Upon pressing the link, they will be directed to the game’s Apple or Google Play store pages, depending on their platform.

Anyone who starts playing with your invite link will instantly become your Monopoly Go friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix the failed to add friends error in Monopoly Go

You just pressed the Contact and Facebook buttons on Monopoly Go’s Friends tab, but no one showed up in your Timeline and Leaderboard. This means none of your Facebook friends or Contacts play Monopoly Go. You don’t have to feel sad, though, since this is also an opportunity to invite them to the game via the green Invite button.

If you had friends showing up on your Timeline and Leaderboard, but they’re now missing, there’s a chance that Monopoly Go is down so you should check its server status.