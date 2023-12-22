Are Monopoly GO’s servers down? How to check Monopoly GO server status

Server status issues can occur at the worst times, even with Monopoly GO, so we’ve compiled ways to get you back on track and earn that tycoon money.

Completing boards, earning free dice, and trashing boards through Shutdowns are just a few ways Monopoly GO players pass the time. Error codes and service status issues are the last things we want to see during High Roller or Free Parking. Connection and server issues happen, though, and we’ve got a few tricks we’ve tested out to help get you back to playing quickly.

Monopoly GO service status Dec. 22

An increase in reports of Monopoly GO players having trouble logging in began around 12pm CT on Dec. 22. The issues don’t seem to be widespread, though, as we were able to log in without any difficulties and have been playing the Sleigh Race tournament.

There are reports, according to Technobezz, of a couple hundred complaints from Monopoly GO players. No official outage reports have dropped from Scopely at time of writing.

Checking for Monopoly GO server status

Scopely doesn’t have an official server status page; most communication is handled through social channels. All Monopoly GO players are encouraged to join the game’s Discord server to stay on top of errors and server issues. Players can also use social sites like Twitter to check for outages through the Monopoly GO and Scopely accounts.

How to fix login and Monopoly GO error messages

An error or login issue may not always be tied to a service outage from Scopely. To ensure that the issue isn’t on your end, players should always start by checking their internet connection first.

If everything looks good, head over to your phone’s shop app and check for Monopoly GO updates. We then recommend turning off your phone for about 20 seconds before rebooting. If the problem continues, you can uninstall Monopoly GO and reinstall it to get you back to playing.