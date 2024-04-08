Category:
All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones

More Partner tokens are coming with Sphinx Scramble.
Sphinx Scramble is a new event in Monopoly GO that offers the chance to earn hundreds of Fountain Partners Tokens. While you can also collect a good number of dice and Sticker Packs, the main focus of this event is to speed up your progress in this partner event.

During Sphinx Scramble, you earn points every time you land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail.) This is an excellent chance to target the Jail square with your highest dice multiplier to potentially boost your dice count by rolling doubles. Even if you don’t succeed, you’ll still earn points for the event. All other squares are valuable, too, but they don’t give you the extra dice chance that Jail does.

Full list of Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Sphinx Scramble lets you earn a total of 14,605 dice through 49 milestones, which also offer Sticker Packs of all rarities, High Roller bonuses, and hundreds of Fountain Partners tokens. Below is a summary of the total rewards available in this new Monopoly GO event, along with a table detailing the rewards for each milestone.

  • 14,605 dice
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • 15 minutes of Cash Boost
  • 10 minutes of High Roller
  • Nine Cash rewards
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)
MilestoneSphinx Scramble rewardTokens/Points
170 Partner tokens5
220 dice10
3Cash10
4Green Sticker Pack (one-star)10
585 dice55
680 Partner Tokens15
7Cash Boost for five minutes20
8Green Sticker Pack (one-star)20
9120 Partner Tokens25
10200 dice150
11Cash30
12160 Partner Tokens35
13Green Sticker Pack (one-star)35
14220 Partner Tokens40
15350 dice300
16Cash40
17Cash Grab for 10 minutes45
18Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)50
19250 Partner Tokens55
20600 dice700
21Cash60
22Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)70
23250 Partner Tokens80
24Cash60
251,000 dice1,250
26Cash80
27High Roller for 10 minutes120
28280 Partner Tokens130
29100 dice150
30Cash900
31300 Partner Tokens225
32Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)400
33200 dice350
34400 Partner Tokens300
351,500 dice1,800
36400 Partner Tokens500
37Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)600
38Cash Boost for 10 minutes700
39500 Partner Tokens800
402,400 dice3,200
41Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)900
42650 Partner Tokens1,000
43750 dice1,200
44Cash2,500
45900 dice1,300
46Cash1,200
47Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)1,500
48800 Partner Tokens1,600
496,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)7,500

