All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones

Sphinx Scramble is a new event in Monopoly GO that offers the chance to earn hundreds of Fountain Partners Tokens. While you can also collect a good number of dice and Sticker Packs, the main focus of this event is to speed up your progress in this partner event.

Recommended Videos

During Sphinx Scramble, you earn points every time you land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail.) This is an excellent chance to target the Jail square with your highest dice multiplier to potentially boost your dice count by rolling doubles. Even if you don’t succeed, you’ll still earn points for the event. All other squares are valuable, too, but they don’t give you the extra dice chance that Jail does.

Full list of Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Sphinx Scramble lets you earn a total of 14,605 dice through 49 milestones, which also offer Sticker Packs of all rarities, High Roller bonuses, and hundreds of Fountain Partners tokens. Below is a summary of the total rewards available in this new Monopoly GO event, along with a table detailing the rewards for each milestone.

14,605 dice

10 minutes of Cash Grab

15 minutes of Cash Boost

10 minutes of High Roller

Nine Cash rewards

Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)

Milestone Sphinx Scramble reward Tokens/Points 1 70 Partner tokens 5 2 20 dice 10 3 Cash 10 4 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 10 5 85 dice 55 6 80 Partner Tokens 15 7 Cash Boost for five minutes 20 8 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 20 9 120 Partner Tokens 25 10 200 dice 150 11 Cash 30 12 160 Partner Tokens 35 13 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 35 14 220 Partner Tokens 40 15 350 dice 300 16 Cash 40 17 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 45 18 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 50 19 250 Partner Tokens 55 20 600 dice 700 21 Cash 60 22 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 70 23 250 Partner Tokens 80 24 Cash 60 25 1,000 dice 1,250 26 Cash 80 27 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 28 280 Partner Tokens 130 29 100 dice 150 30 Cash 900 31 300 Partner Tokens 225 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 400 33 200 dice 350 34 400 Partner Tokens 300 35 1,500 dice 1,800 36 400 Partner Tokens 500 37 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 600 38 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 700 39 500 Partner Tokens 800 40 2,400 dice 3,200 41 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 900 42 650 Partner Tokens 1,000 43 750 dice 1,200 44 Cash 2,500 45 900 dice 1,300 46 Cash 1,200 47 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 1,500 48 800 Partner Tokens 1,600 49 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 7,500

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more