All Monopoly GO Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones

Sphinx Scramble is a new event in Monopoly GO that offers the chance to earn hundreds of Fountain Partners Tokens. While you can also collect a good number of dice and Sticker Packs, the main focus of this event is to speed up your progress in this partner event.
During Sphinx Scramble, you earn points every time you land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail.) This is an excellent chance to target the Jail square with your highest dice multiplier to potentially boost your dice count by rolling doubles. Even if you don’t succeed, you’ll still earn points for the event. All other squares are valuable, too, but they don’t give you the extra dice chance that Jail does.
Full list of Sphinx Scramble rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Sphinx Scramble lets you earn a total of 14,605 dice through 49 milestones, which also offer Sticker Packs of all rarities, High Roller bonuses, and hundreds of Fountain Partners tokens. Below is a summary of the total rewards available in this new Monopoly GO event, along with a table detailing the rewards for each milestone.
- 14,605 dice
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- 15 minutes of Cash Boost
- 10 minutes of High Roller
- Nine Cash rewards
- Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)
|Milestone
|Sphinx Scramble reward
|Tokens/Points
|1
|70 Partner tokens
|5
|2
|20 dice
|10
|3
|Cash
|10
|4
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|10
|5
|85 dice
|55
|6
|80 Partner Tokens
|15
|7
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|20
|8
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|20
|9
|120 Partner Tokens
|25
|10
|200 dice
|150
|
|11
|Cash
|30
|12
|160 Partner Tokens
|35
|13
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|35
|14
|220 Partner Tokens
|40
|15
|350 dice
|300
|16
|Cash
|40
|17
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|45
|18
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|50
|19
|250 Partner Tokens
|55
|20
|600 dice
|700
|
|21
|Cash
|60
|22
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|70
|23
|250 Partner Tokens
|80
|24
|Cash
|60
|25
|1,000 dice
|1,250
|26
|Cash
|80
|27
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|28
|280 Partner Tokens
|130
|29
|100 dice
|150
|30
|Cash
|900
|
|31
|300 Partner Tokens
|225
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|400
|33
|200 dice
|350
|34
|400 Partner Tokens
|300
|35
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|36
|400 Partner Tokens
|500
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|600
|38
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|700
|39
|500 Partner Tokens
|800
|40
|2,400 dice
|3,200
|
|41
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|900
|42
|650 Partner Tokens
|1,000
|43
|750 dice
|1,200
|44
|Cash
|2,500
|45
|900 dice
|1,300
|46
|Cash
|1,200
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|1,500
|48
|800 Partner Tokens
|1,600
|49
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|7,500