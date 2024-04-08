How to get free coin tokens in Monopoly GO Fountain Partners event

Monopoly GO is hosting the Fountain Partners event. You can get some quick and easy dice rolls, cards, and, obviously, lots of Monopoly money. To get through the event, you need coin tokens. So, here’s how you can get free coin tokens in Monopoly GO.

How the Fountain Partners event works in Monopoly GO

Fountain Partners rules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fountain Partners is a limited-time community event in Monopoly GO in which players team up to build fountains. Unlike most events, you won’t be able to do this one solo. When you log into the game, you’ll notice four friend spots in the center of your board. Invite any four friends to help you build fountains. You need at least one friend to participate.

If you’ve been playing the game for a while, you likely have a bunch of friends already who will be willing to help you. If you don’t, don’t worry; plenty of players are also looking for help. The easiest way to get friends is to link your Facebook account and invite people you’ve attacked or who have attacked you. Don’t worry, they’ll still be willing to help you even if you destroyed their town plenty of times.

Once you have a few friends on your board, you can work on those fountains. To build a fountain, you collect coin tokens, which you use to spin the Fountain Partners spinner. You also receive event-specific prizes and progress toward your fountain.

How to get Fountain Partners free coin tokens in Monopoly GO

Collect the free coin tokens by landing on specific places on the board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Fountain Partners free coin tokens in Monopoly GO just by playing the game. Since this is a limited event, there are no codes or links for getting free coin tokens. Still, you can use our updated dice-roll links to get some extra dice rolls. Before you ask, NO, you don’t need to spend any real money to win free coin tokens. Here are a few ways how to get free Fountain Partners tokens in Monopoly GO.

Land on coin token spaces —Some places will simply give you a few tokens when you land on them. If you use a dice multiplier (which you should always use), you also get free coin tokens.

—Some places will simply give you a few tokens when you land on them. If you use a dice multiplier (which you should always use), you also get free coin tokens. Quick Win rewards —If you haven’t done your daily Quick Wins yet, you’ll receive some free coin tokens along with the regular rewards.

—If you haven’t done your daily Quick Wins yet, you’ll receive some free coin tokens along with the regular rewards. Pillar Prize Tour —In my opinion, this is the best way to get free coin tokens. As long as you use a high dice multiplier and land on a Pillar token, you get everything from extra dice rolls to free coin tokens.

—In my opinion, this is the best way to get free coin tokens. As long as you use a high dice multiplier and land on a Pillar token, you get everything from extra dice rolls to free coin tokens. Free Gifts—Every eight hours, you get a free gift, which just might include some free coin tokens. It likely won’t be a huge amount, but it may just be enough for that last spin to build your fourth and last fountain.

