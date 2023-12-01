The latest Monopoly GO event, Heartfelt Holidays, is now live, featuring new milestones to achieve for exclusive rewards. As usual, you have the opportunity to earn dice, cash, and Sticker packs for the newly released Heartfelt Holidays album. Heartfelt Holidays will conclude on Dec. 4 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays event rewards and milestones, listed

Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Tokens required Reward 1 Five tokens Cash 2 Five tokens 20 dice 3 10 tokens One-star Sticker pack 4 50 tokens 125 dice 5 15 tokens Cash 6 15 tokens One-star Sticker pack 7 15 tokens 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 20 tokens Cash 9 100 tokens 225 dice, Two-star Sticker Pack 10 25 tokens Cash 11 25 tokens One-star Sticker Pack 12 25 tokens Cash 13 250 tokens 450 dice, Cash 14 35 tokens Cash 15 40 tokens Two-star Sticker Pack 16 45 tokens Cash 17 400 tokens 700 dice 18 50 tokens 10-minute High Roller event 19 75 tokens Three-star Sticker Pack 20 60 tokens Cash 21 700 tokens 1,200 dice + Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 60 tokens Cash 23 65 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 24 70 tokens 15-minute Cash Boost event 25 80 tokens 100 dice 26 500 tokens Cash, 300 dice 27 150 tokens 225 dice 28 200 tokens Cash 29 250 tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack

How to play the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO

Any Monopoly GO players on board five or higher are automatically playing the Heartfelt Holidays event. You don’t have to do anything else to start the event, and you receive rewards instantly once you reach a milestone.

You collect Tokens to fill up the milestone bards by landing on:

Tax squares (+3 tokens)

Utility squares (+2 tokens)

That gives you a total of four tiles on the board to score points on, one on each side.

How to win more Heartfelt Holidays event tokens fast

To maximize your winnings and gather tokens quickly in the Heartfelt Holidays in Monopoly GO, use your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight spaces away from an a tax or utility square. Statistically, these numbers are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice at once, enhancing your chances of landing precisely on an event square if you’re within this range. This strategy increases the probability of hitting the exact number you need.

Tip: Take advantage of the High Roller event to increase your rewards even further. Roll as many dice as you can when six, seven, or eight squares away from the event, but roll just once when you’re out of this range.

To enhance your play in the event further, stock up on a large number of dice before you start rolling. This lets you use higher multipliers for better outcomes. The more dice you have, the higher your available multiplier and the more tokens you earn from a single square. For example, with my current 5,490 dice, I can reach a multiplier of x100, regardless of the High Roller event. This preparation ensures you’re ready to win more during the event.