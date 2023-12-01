The latest Monopoly GO event, Heartfelt Holidays, is now live, featuring new milestones to achieve for exclusive rewards. As usual, you have the opportunity to earn dice, cash, and Sticker packs for the newly released Heartfelt Holidays album. Heartfelt Holidays will conclude on Dec. 4 at around 9am CT.
All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays event rewards and milestones, listed
Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone
|Tokens required
|Reward
|1
|Five tokens
|Cash
|2
|Five tokens
|20 dice
|3
|10 tokens
|One-star Sticker pack
|4
|50 tokens
|125 dice
|5
|15 tokens
|Cash
|6
|15 tokens
|One-star Sticker pack
|7
|15 tokens
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|20 tokens
|Cash
|9
|100 tokens
|225 dice, Two-star Sticker Pack
|10
|25 tokens
|Cash
|11
|25 tokens
|One-star Sticker Pack
|12
|25 tokens
|Cash
|13
|250 tokens
|450 dice, Cash
|14
|35 tokens
|Cash
|15
|40 tokens
|Two-star Sticker Pack
|16
|45 tokens
|Cash
|17
|400 tokens
|700 dice
|18
|50 tokens
|10-minute High Roller event
|19
|75 tokens
|Three-star Sticker Pack
|20
|60 tokens
|Cash
|21
|700 tokens
|1,200 dice + Four-Star Sticker Pack
|22
|60 tokens
|Cash
|23
|65 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|24
|70 tokens
|15-minute Cash Boost event
|25
|80 tokens
|100 dice
|26
|500 tokens
|Cash, 300 dice
|27
|150 tokens
|225 dice
|28
|200 tokens
|Cash
|29
|250 tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
How to play the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO
Any Monopoly GO players on board five or higher are automatically playing the Heartfelt Holidays event. You don’t have to do anything else to start the event, and you receive rewards instantly once you reach a milestone.
You collect Tokens to fill up the milestone bards by landing on:
- Tax squares (+3 tokens)
- Utility squares (+2 tokens)
That gives you a total of four tiles on the board to score points on, one on each side.
How to win more Heartfelt Holidays event tokens fast
To maximize your winnings and gather tokens quickly in the Heartfelt Holidays in Monopoly GO, use your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight spaces away from an a tax or utility square. Statistically, these numbers are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice at once, enhancing your chances of landing precisely on an event square if you’re within this range. This strategy increases the probability of hitting the exact number you need.
Take advantage of the High Roller event to increase your rewards even further. Roll as many dice as you can when six, seven, or eight squares away from the event, but roll just once when you’re out of this range.
To enhance your play in the event further, stock up on a large number of dice before you start rolling. This lets you use higher multipliers for better outcomes. The more dice you have, the higher your available multiplier and the more tokens you earn from a single square. For example, with my current 5,490 dice, I can reach a multiplier of x100, regardless of the High Roller event. This preparation ensures you’re ready to win more during the event.