All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays event rewards and milestones

More events, more dice to stack!

Monopoly GO's Heartfelt Holidays event logo on a purple background
Image by Dot Esports

The latest Monopoly GO event, Heartfelt Holidays, is now live, featuring new milestones to achieve for exclusive rewards. As usual, you have the opportunity to earn dice, cash, and Sticker packs for the newly released Heartfelt Holidays album. Heartfelt Holidays will conclude on Dec. 4 at around 9am CT.

All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays event rewards and milestones, listed

Monopoly GO board with a few players wandering around
Keep playing to earn those rewards. Image via Scopely

Here’s the complete list of rewards and milestones given during the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO.

MilestoneTokens requiredReward
1Five tokensCash
2Five tokens20 dice
310 tokensOne-star Sticker pack
450 tokens125 dice
515 tokensCash
615 tokensOne-star Sticker pack
715 tokens10-minute Rent Frenzy
820 tokensCash
9100 tokens225 dice, Two-star Sticker Pack
1025 tokensCash
1125 tokensOne-star Sticker Pack
1225 tokensCash
13250 tokens450 dice, Cash
1435 tokensCash
1540 tokensTwo-star Sticker Pack
1645 tokensCash
17400 tokens700 dice
1850 tokens10-minute High Roller event
1975 tokensThree-star Sticker Pack
2060 tokens Cash
21700 tokens1,200 dice + Four-Star Sticker Pack
2260 tokensCash
2365 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
2470 tokens15-minute Cash Boost event
2580 tokens100 dice
26500 tokensCash, 300 dice
27150 tokens225 dice
28200 tokensCash
29250 tokensFour-Star Sticker Pack
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42

Related

All Monopoly GO Snowy Creations tournament rewards and milestones listed

How to play the Heartfelt Holidays event in Monopoly GO

Any Monopoly GO players on board five or higher are automatically playing the Heartfelt Holidays event. You don’t have to do anything else to start the event, and you receive rewards instantly once you reach a milestone.

You collect Tokens to fill up the milestone bards by landing on:

  • Tax squares (+3 tokens)
  • Utility squares (+2 tokens)

That gives you a total of four tiles on the board to score points on, one on each side.

How to win more Heartfelt Holidays event tokens fast

To maximize your winnings and gather tokens quickly in the Heartfelt Holidays in Monopoly GO, use your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight spaces away from an a tax or utility square. Statistically, these numbers are the most likely outcomes when rolling two dice at once, enhancing your chances of landing precisely on an event square if you’re within this range. This strategy increases the probability of hitting the exact number you need.

Tip:

Take advantage of the High Roller event to increase your rewards even further. Roll as many dice as you can when six, seven, or eight squares away from the event, but roll just once when you’re out of this range.

To enhance your play in the event further, stock up on a large number of dice before you start rolling. This lets you use higher multipliers for better outcomes. The more dice you have, the higher your available multiplier and the more tokens you earn from a single square. For example, with my current 5,490 dice, I can reach a multiplier of x100, regardless of the High Roller event. This preparation ensures you’re ready to win more during the event.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.

Latest Articles