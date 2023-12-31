Bring in the new year with Ball Drop Games rewards in Monopoly GO, a 24-hour tournament with 25 milestones that unlock free Dice, cash, and Stickers for your albums.

The last tournament of 2023 has arrived in Monopoly GO through a one-day event called Ball Drop Games. You can earn solid rewards from the new tournament in conjunction with the solo play event that runs until Jan. 2, called the New Year’s Eve Bash. Earning rewards like free Dice through Ball Drop Games can help you achieve bigger milestone rewards through the solo event. The Ball Drop Games rewards are only here for 24 hours, so be sure to get those rolls in before 2024 is officially here.

Every Ball Drop Games reward and milestone

Ball Drop Games leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

To start earning rewards from the Ball Drop Games tournament, you will need to acquire five tokens which are then converted into points for the leaderboard. There are 25 milestones in total, with 3,440 Dice should you unlock every milestone. All rewards are accurate and confirmed by myself and others playing at Dot Esports.

Milestone Points/Tokens Ball Drop Games rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 One-star Sticker pack (x2) Three 20 70 Dice Four 13 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Two-star Sticker pack (x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Three-star Sticker pack (x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Four-star Sticker pack (x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Four-star Sticker pack (x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

How to play Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO

How to play Ball Drop Games | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective for the Ball Drop Games tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This will trigger either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown. Both earn you tokens, but you can get more from a Bank Heist, especially a Mega-Heist.

Shutdown

Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)

Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

Small heist (+4 Tokens)

Large Heist (+6 Tokens)

Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)

Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

Are Ball Drop Games rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Bringing in the new year with Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO is worth it up to milestone 17, where you can earn a four-star Sticker pack. Scoring Stickers matters because you only have until Jan. 4 to complete Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums. And don’t forget about the new Golden Blitz, offering an ideal chance to snag any gold stickers you might still be missing.