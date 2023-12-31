Bring in the new year with Ball Drop Games rewards in Monopoly GO, a 24-hour tournament with 25 milestones that unlock free Dice, cash, and Stickers for your albums.
The last tournament of 2023 has arrived in Monopoly GO through a one-day event called Ball Drop Games. You can earn solid rewards from the new tournament in conjunction with the solo play event that runs until Jan. 2, called the New Year’s Eve Bash. Earning rewards like free Dice through Ball Drop Games can help you achieve bigger milestone rewards through the solo event. The Ball Drop Games rewards are only here for 24 hours, so be sure to get those rolls in before 2024 is officially here.
Every Ball Drop Games reward and milestone
To start earning rewards from the Ball Drop Games tournament, you will need to acquire five tokens which are then converted into points for the leaderboard. There are 25 milestones in total, with 3,440 Dice should you unlock every milestone. All rewards are accurate and confirmed by myself and others playing at Dot Esports.
|Milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Ball Drop Games rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|One-star Sticker pack (x2)
|Three
|20
|70 Dice
|Four
|13
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Two-star Sticker pack (x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Three-star Sticker pack (x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Four-star Sticker pack (x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Four-star Sticker pack (x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
How to play Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO
The objective for the Ball Drop Games tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This will trigger either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown. Both earn you tokens, but you can get more from a Bank Heist, especially a Mega-Heist.
Shutdown
- Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
- Successful attack (+4 Tokens)
Bank Heist
- Small heist (+4 Tokens)
- Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
- Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
- Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)
Are Ball Drop Games rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?
Bringing in the new year with Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO is worth it up to milestone 17, where you can earn a four-star Sticker pack. Scoring Stickers matters because you only have until Jan. 4 to complete Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums. And don’t forget about the new Golden Blitz, offering an ideal chance to snag any gold stickers you might still be missing.