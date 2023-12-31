All Ball Drop Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Hit a Railroad tile to score sweet rewards for the new year.

Monopoly GO Landmarks with mermaids and golden cow
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Bring in the new year with Ball Drop Games rewards in Monopoly GO, a 24-hour tournament with 25 milestones that unlock free Dice, cash, and Stickers for your albums.

The last tournament of 2023 has arrived in Monopoly GO through a one-day event called Ball Drop Games. You can earn solid rewards from the new tournament in conjunction with the solo play event that runs until Jan. 2, called the New Year’s Eve Bash. Earning rewards like free Dice through Ball Drop Games can help you achieve bigger milestone rewards through the solo event. The Ball Drop Games rewards are only here for 24 hours, so be sure to get those rolls in before 2024 is officially here.

Every Ball Drop Games reward and milestone

Ball Drop Games leaderboard
Ball Drop Games leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

To start earning rewards from the Ball Drop Games tournament, you will need to acquire five tokens which are then converted into points for the leaderboard. There are 25 milestones in total, with 3,440 Dice should you unlock every milestone. All rewards are accurate and confirmed by myself and others playing at Dot Esports.

MilestonePoints/TokensBall Drop Games rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40One-star Sticker pack (x2)
Three2070 Dice
Four13High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Two-star Sticker pack (x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Three-star Sticker pack (x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Four-star Sticker pack (x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Four-star Sticker pack (x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

How to play Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO

Ball Drop Games rewards
How to play Ball Drop Games | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective for the Ball Drop Games tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This will trigger either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown. Both earn you tokens, but you can get more from a Bank Heist, especially a Mega-Heist.

Shutdown

  • Blocked attack (+2 Tokens)
  • Successful attack (+4 Tokens)

Bank Heist

  • Small heist (+4 Tokens)
  • Large Heist (+6 Tokens)
  • Bankrupt! (+8 Tokens)
  • Mega Heist (+12 Tokens)

Related

How to send stars in Monopoly GO

Are Ball Drop Games rewards worth playing Monopoly GO?

Bringing in the new year with Ball Drop Games in Monopoly GO is worth it up to milestone 17, where you can earn a four-star Sticker pack. Scoring Stickers matters because you only have until Jan. 4 to complete Heartfelt Holidays Sticker albums. And don’t forget about the new Golden Blitz, offering an ideal chance to snag any gold stickers you might still be missing.

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.