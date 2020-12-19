How to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chrono character in Free Fire

Garena introduced Cristiano Ronaldo as a Free Fire ambassador earlier this month with the news that he would also inspire a new character named Chrono. The character was announced with the drop of the OB25 update, Operation Chrono, but only became officially available to players today.

Players can obtain Ronaldo’s Free Fire character as a top-up reward until Dec. 21. Chrono can be purchased with only one diamond in the events tab in the game. Once a player has the amount available, they will be able to claim the character inspired by the Portuguese soccer player.

Chrono has the “Time Turner” active skill, in which he is able to create a force field that blocks up to 600 points of enemy damage. The skill will also increase the development speed of Chrono and squad partners who are in the power field up to 15 percent. Higher levels will increase speed even more and decrease cooldown.

This is just one of many ambassador partnerships Garena has signed for Free Fire. The company has the intention to bring the battle royale and life outside of the game together by inviting many personalities to be a part of the Free Fire world. Other big ambassador names who inspired characters are DJ KSHMR, DJ Alok, and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.