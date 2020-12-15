Everything you need to know about Free Fire’s Operation Chrono event

Free Fire’s OB25 update, Operation Chrono, dropped in the game on Dec. 2, but a whole month of surprises was prepared by Garena to celebrate the biggest event of the year.

The event’s big star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s character, was already unveiled live and will officially be available for players on Dec. 19.

Before that, players have a lot of content, skins, and game modes to experience. Daily tasks for Chrono Mission are available so players can obtain rewards. An in-game vending machine allows players to get items using 3D tokens that can be found around the map. Operation Chrono also has exclusive fashion items, such as S Class costumes, the AUG gun, and Katana.

Operation Chrono will have a special friend callback event from Dec. 15 to 21. Cumulative log-in will also begin on Dec. 15, where players must log into the game every day until Dec. 24 to get rewards. The peak of the log-in event will happen from Dec. 19 to 26.

Two new game modes have also been introduced to the game: Cosmic Racer and The Chosen One. The first one, which is available until Dec. 25, is a racing game mode with 15 teams of up to two players, one driver and one gunner.

Image via Garena

The Chosen One is a battle mode in which two teams of four players each will fight and get points for every enemy eliminated. The first team to reach 40 points wins the match. This mode will be available on Dec. 19.

Finally, from Dec. 20 to 24, players can earn a deadbox drop.