Where to find Mystic Portals in Throne and Liberty

Exploring is incredibly rewarding in Throne and Liberty, especially if you’re trying to level up your character quickly and pick up some gear in the process.

Recommended Videos

If you have Mystic Keys in your inventory, you need to keep an eye out for Mystic Globes as you explore. Here’s how to find Mystic Portals in Throne and Liberty, looking at the differences between Mystic Globes and Portals, and how you can spot them on the in-game map.

How to find Mystic Portals in Throne and Liberty

A Contract Coin vendor can be found in Kastleton, selling all sorts of handy items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find Mystic Orbs in the overworld to track down Mystic Portals in Throne and Liberty. For this, you need to have at least one Mystic Key in your inventory, an item you can purchase from a Contract Coin Merchant.

Mystic Keys cost 15 Contract Coins apiece, but they’re worth the investment. Both Mystic Orbs and Portals offer fantastic rewards that can help you level and gear your character.

Head to Kastleton to find the Contract Coin Merchant. The vendor is in the main square, near the Kastleton waypoint, so it’s easy to find them and stock up on keys.

When you have at least one Mystic Key in your inventory, the next step is to find a Mystic Orb by exploring the overworld. This can take some time, but using your Morph forms can make it a lot less painless.

The zones we found the most Mystic Orbs in include Carmine Forest, Blackhowl Plains, and the Starlight Observatory Ruins. The one shown below was in the Ruins of Turayne, with another one nearby.

Mystic Orbs offer great rewards but can be hard to track down and find in the overworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding Mystic Orbs can take some time, as they’re usually hidden up high or in tricky locations. Pay attention to the mini-map as you explore, and keep an eye out for any glowing amber dots in the distance to avoid missing any.

When you find a Mystic Orb, hit F to interact with it and pick up the rewards. A Mystic Portal will open up nearby when you claim a Mystic Orb. This will pop up on your map, indicated by a swirling logo and gray circle showing the rough location.

Mystic Portals will vanish after a set amount of time visible on the map, so make sure you get to them as soon as you activate them to avoid missing out on the rewards.

When Mystic Portals are live, a circle showing their location will be on the in-game map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Amitoi will attempt to help you find the Mystic Portal as you explore, giving hints as you get closer to the location and showcasing a glowing arrow pointing to the correct location.

The Mystic Portal map indicator is not 100 percent accurate, so these hints are useful. Heading to the exact location of the swirly portal icon on the map will not necessarily reward you with the Mystic Portal itself, so prepare to explore the entire location inside the circle.

For example, we found the Ruins of Turayne Mystic Portal up on top of a cliff, right at the top of the circle on the map. It was so difficult to get to that we had to backtrack to Purelight Hill, climb over the top of that zone, and drop down with our flying Morph.

When you get to a Mystic Portal, you can interact with it in exactly the same way as a Mystic Orb. Approach it, then hit F to interact and pick up the rewards.

Be ready to climb, jump, and glide to find the Mystic Portals in Throne and Liberty, as they’re hard to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your Mystic Portal spawned on a clifftop or tall hill like ours, ensure you’re not too close to the edge when you do this, as Throne and Liberty has fall damage. We’re speaking from experience, of course.

Make sure to keep an eye out for elite enemies as you hunt down Mystic Portals and Orbs. This game is packed to the brim with interesting enemies in the overworld, like the Queen Blood Spider in Carmine Forest, for example, and battling them can help you pick up some useful rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy