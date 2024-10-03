How to fish in Throne and Liberty

Sometimes, you just need to unwind from all the fighting and do something more relaxing. Adventurer Pro Percy has a perfect solution for you—fishing. Here’s everything you need to know about fishing in Throne and Liberty.

How to unlock fishing in Throne and Liberty

Ready to fish at all times.

To unlock fishing in Throne and Liberty, you must complete the Adventures of the Expedition quest in Chapter three first. In this quest, the Adventurer Pro Percy tells you about the Amitoi House and the expeditions. Complete an expedition and talk to Percy to claim your reward—a Bamboo Fishing Rod.

Keep in mind that in Chapter five, Percy has another quest for you that involves fishing. The quest’s objective is to catch eight fish, and it becomes available after you complete the News Spreads Fast main quest.

How to catch fish in Throne and Liberty

Easier than it looks.

To start fishing, open the inventory (or Character Info screen) and equip the Fishing Rod and Worm Bait. Head to any water source, and pull out the Fishing Rod by clicking on its icon.

You can also use the following keybinds to pull out the Fishing Rod:

PC: Ctrl + F.

Ctrl + F. Console: Hold LT/L2 to bring up the Action Menu, press LS/L3 to go the the second tab, use the right stick to select the Fishing Rod, and release the LT/L2 to hold it in your hands.

Cast the rod into the water and wait for the prompt to start reeling in. Once you get a bite, there’s a small fishing minigame that works similarly to fishing in many other games, like Sea of Thieves. You have to pull the rod in the opposite direction to where the fish is fleeing. Manage your energy (green bar) and keep pulling until the fish’s health (red bar) is empty.

How to get Worm Bait in Throne and Liberty

Does it have Star Worms, too?

To fish, you need Worm Bait. The only way to get it is by chopping down Star Trees or Fruit Star Trees around the map. Walk around the map until you see a tree icon on your minimap, then walk up to the tree and chop it down for a chance to get a Worm Bait.

You can find these trees in the following map regions:

Golden Rye Pastures

Abandoned Stonemason Town

Moonlight Desert

The Raging Wilds

Manawastes

Akidu Valley

Grayclaw Forest

Purelight Hill

Shattered Temple

Ruins of Turayne

