Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida reveals he’s working on the next expansion

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMO games in the world—and it shows no sign of slowing down. The latest expansion, Endwalker, gave fans a dramatic closing of the narrative arc that had started seven years ago with A Realm Reborn.

While the expansion offered fans plenty of content to go through, with scenario quests and raids continuing to be introduced in updates like Patch 6.1 in April, the future of the game continues to be a mystery.

Now that the arc related to Hydaelyn, the war against the Garlean Empire, and the Seven Scions has finished, many fans are wondering what’s next. Thankfully, what’s in store for the game is already in the works, according to director Naoki Yoshida.

While the developer is still working on Endwalker, the conclusion of the story has already been decided and Yoshida has his eyes set on the next expansion. “In fact on my end, I’m already deciding on what I envision for 7.0,” he said in a recent interview with NME.

In the meantime, fans will be able to pick up hints in the next Scenario quests to follow Patch 6.1’s ‘A Newfound Adventure.’ They shouldn’t think too much about what the Myths of the Realm’s Alliance raids reveal about the game’s lore, however, since it won’t be tightly linked to the next expansion’s main scenario, according to Yoshida.

“It is somewhat related to the main storyline, but not mandatory to play, so take it easy and enjoy the raid,” he said.

The director also promised the fans they’d see a first peek at the Island Sanctuary feature, which is set to launch alongside Patch 6.2. It’s still subject to changes, however. “I’d like to spend some time taking a closer look by showcasing it in the Letter from the Producer Live for Patch 6.2.”