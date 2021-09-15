Final Fantasy XIV offers tons of content for all kinds of players, from hardcore raids that require hours of practice to casual features and cosmetic items to collect.

Cosmetic items can be earned through various tokens and currencies in the game, one of them being the Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP). They can also be used to buy Triple Triad cards, one of the games available in the area. It’s easy to get lost in all the content the area offers, like a game within a game.

As such, there are many ways to earn MGP, but some are quicker than others. Here are the ways to earn more MGP while avoiding a lengthy grind in the Gold Saucer.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Fastest Ways to earn MGP in Final Fantasy XIV

The fastest way to get MGP varies depending on whether the player wants to get as many of them as possible within a small window of time, or if they can wait but just don’t want to spend too much time in the Gold Saucer while earning them.

For the players who belong to the latter category, the solution is simple: farm challenges, cacpots, and fashion reports. First, the challenge logs offer up to 32,500 MGP for completing everything and they reset every two weeks. They require the player to play mini games and win some triple triad matches, among other things.

Related: How to get the Regalia Type-G mount on Final Fantasy XIV

Then, cacpots are jackpot-like mini games where the player buys one cheap ticket and has good chances of earning more MGP than spent. There’s the mini cacpot in the Entrance Square, which can be played three times per day, and the Jumbo Cacpot in the Event Square, which can be played up to three times per week with the results announced on Saturdays. The first prize is over one million MGP, but there are also numerous smaller payouts.

Lastly, there is the fashion report, which offers 50,000 MGP for participating every week and 10,000 MGP for earning a good amount of points. There are countless guides in community hubs like Reddit and Twitter recommending easy solutions for getting a perfect score each week.

Fastest way to earn MGP without waiting for resets

The players who want to earn MGP fast without waiting for the weekly resets can do all of the above and farm more MGP with GATES. Similar to FATES in combat areas, those are public events that rotate every 20 minutes in the Gold Saucer. They offer from 1,000 to over 4,500 MGP depending on the players’ scores.

Another tip is to keep your duplicate triple triad cards. The players who’ve been doing roulettes and other duties for a long time will often win duplicate cards, but it’s not a good idea to throw them away since they can be traded for MGP in the Triple Triad hall.

Finally, it’s easy to earn more by playing the other games such as Mahjong, Triple Triad, and Verminion. A good option is to watch guides on one of them and focus on this one to earn better scores and more MGP.