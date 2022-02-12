Best Shadowhunter Builds in Lost Ark

Sharpen your twin blades.

Lost Ark has officially launched in North America and Europe, and with it, hordes of new players have flocked to its shores with the hopes of exploring Arkesia and defeating all foes who would stop them. The game has an abundance of advanced classes to choose from. But only one of them can transform into a demon.

The Shadowhunter is one of the Assassin’s two advanced classes, the other being the Deathblade. Both have unique playstyles and attributes, but for this guide, we’ll be focusing on the queen of demons.

The Shadowhunter uses demonic energy to enhance her abilities and transform herself into a demon. She uses a mix of both melee and ranged abilities and is fairly tanky. This deadly assassin is perfect for players who enjoy her theme and prefer to be in the face of the enemies they crush.

Best PvE Build for Shadowhunter

The Shadowhunter can choose between two engravings for PvE content—Demonic Impulse and Perfect Suppression. While both are viable, we’d recommend the former due to its simplicity. 

Demonic Impulse removes the cooldown for re-entering your demon form, and as such, this build focuses on skills that provide the most Shadowburst energy to allow you to go demon mode as quickly as possible.

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Demonic Slash4/10 Excellent Mobility
Demon’s Grip10/10Quick PreparationEncroaching PowerStretching Hand
Thrust Impact10/10Swift ThrustDeep ThrustEncroaching Power
Howl10/10Quick PreparationEncroaching PowerScream of Fury
Demonic Clone10/10Vital Point StrikeFist of DestructionEnhanced Release Encroachment
Rising Claw7/10Naively HonestConcussion
Demon Vision10/10Concentrated ReleaseEncroaching PowerInstant Discharge
Decimate10/10Swift FingersWeak Point DetectionCruel Hand

The ultimate ability we’d recommend is Gate of Eruption as it provides more area-of-effect damage than Fallen Ruin.

Best PvP Build for Shadowhunter

Alongside endgame raids and dungeons, Lost Ark also features fast-paced and engaging player versus player content. The Shadowhunter is fantastic in PvP as she is able to poke enemies with her ranged abilities while still being able to destroy them in close-quarters combat. 

This build expands upon those qualities while giving her some additional crowd control and support capabilities.

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Demonic Slash10/10 Excellent MobilityNimble MovementChain Charge
Thrust Impact10/10Swift ThrustEnhanced ExplosionSpectral Explosion
Grind Chain10/10Earth AttackImpaired MobilityChain Attack
Sharpened Cut7/10Excellent MobilityInfiltration Attack
Demonic Clone10/10Naively HonestFist of DestructionEncroachment Discharge
Rising Claw7/10Naively HonestGiant Hand
Demon Vision10/10Quick ReleaseElectric DischargeInstant Discharge
Piercing Thorn10/10Enhanced StrikeTriple ThornMassive Thorns

The best ultimate skill for Shadowhunter in PvP is Gate of Eruption for its four-second fear effect as well as its large radius.