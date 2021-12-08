All Aether currents on Ultima Thule in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker

Players who’ve reached the last new area introduced with Final Fantasy XIV‘s expansion Endwalker will, once again, have to attune to Aether currents and complete four side quests to unlock flying in the area.

And since the map is divided into multiple islands, much like Elpis, flying will be useful when you have to wander again in the area. Since the players are approaching the end of the main scenario introduced with the expansion, they won’t have to progress very far to be able to unlock every area of the map, unlike most previous ones, however.

Here are the 10 Aether currents you’ll have to attune to unlock flying in Ultima Thule.

Screengrab via Square Enix

All Aether currents on Ultima Thule in Endwalker

Screengrab via Square Enix

The first Aether current you’ll likely come across is at X: 14.8, Y: 14.2. You can wander close to it while completing the quest “Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice.”

Screengrab via Square Enix

The second one is tricky. It’s possible you wandered near it, but didn’t see it. It’s located at the top of a tower with a spiral staircase, at X: 16.7, Y: 15.5, Z: 2.7. You can also take the time to enjoy a nice—albeit grim—view.

Screengrab via Square Enix

You’ll have to walk away from your quests to reach the third Aether current, which is at X: 13.8, Y: 8.8.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The fourth current will be on another part of the map at X: 21.7, Y: 6.3.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The fifth one will be on the same part as the previous current, located at X: 29.8, Y: 7.9.

The sixth Aether current will be the first you’ll unlock in the higher part of the map, and the last four currents will also be there. They will all be close, like shown on the map.

To avoid potential spoilers, and because they are all easily reached and found, there won’t be any screengrabs for those five last Aether currents of the map. Simply refer to the map of this guide or refer to your Aether compass to find them.