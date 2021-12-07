All Aether Currents on Elpis in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker

Elpis is one of the last maps introduced with Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker. Rather than being a whole land, it’s divided into multiple islands.

You won’t be able to reach all Aether Currents right after entering this area and will have to be patient. Some islands are only accessible through Main Scenario quests with the unlocking of teleporting devices.

And even if you ask a friend to fly with you to reach those, you still won’t be able to unlock it right away because the last quest required to unlock flying is the Main Scenario’s “Caging the Messenger.”

Here are all 10 Aether Currents you’ll have to attune to fly in Elpis. The four side quests to unlock the other currents will be unlocked in due time in the main areas, so you’ll naturally notice them.

All Aether Currents on Elpis in Endwalker

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Aether Currents are easily unlocked on this map since all of them are relatively near the areas you’ll need to venture to when completing the Main Scenario’s quests.

Screengrab via Square Enix

1) This Aether Current is on the northern island of the map at X: 13.4, Y: 7.6. The Main Scenario will lead you near here in due time.

Screengrab via Square Enix

2) This one will practically be on your map. You’ll just have to head a bit north when you’ll unlock the island in question, at X: 16.3, Y: 20.6.

Screengrab via Square Enix

3) This one will be on the south part of the western island, around X:9, Y: 24.

Screengrab via Square Enix

4) You’ll have to wander further from your quests to reach this current, at X: 13.6, Y: 15.5.

Screengrab via Square Enix

5) This one won’t be far from the last area you’ll unlock with an Aetheryte, at X: 6.2, Y: 19.2.

Screengrab via Square Enix

6) This current will cause you no trouble. It can be found at X: 6.3, Y: 29.7.

Screengrab via Square Enix

7) You’ll be able to reach this one in the second area with an Aetheryte, at X: 11.7, Y: 31.2.

Screengrab via Square Enix

8) This current is at X: 24.5, Y: 21.4.

Screengrab via Square Enix

9) This current will be near the Main Scenario quest “The Greatest Contribution” at X: 34.0, Y: 23.6.

Screengrab via Square Enix

10) You’ll have to wander off your path for this current, at X: 18.5, Y: 32.4.