Will MLB The Show 24 be on PS4?

There’s good and bad news.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 10, 2024 10:56 pm
Spencer Strider MLB The Show
Image via San Diego Studio

With MLB The Show 24 bringing plenty of new all-new features to the long-running franchise, and reintroducing Franchise Mode, many players are excited to swing into the following title but are concerned it won’t be available on PlayStation 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether MLB The Show 24 will launch on PS4.

MLB The Show 24 on PS4, explained

MLB The Show 24 cover reveal
There are no physical version of MLB The Show 24 for the PS4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

YesMLB The Show 24 will launch on PS4 and PS5 on March 19. In addition, it will also be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. So, even if you don’t have the latest consoles from PlayStation and Xbox, you can still enjoy MLB The Show 24. However, it’s important to note this only applies to Digital Editions.

Physical MLB The Show 24 editions are only available for Xbox Series X, Switch, and PS5, meaning if you were hoping to get a physical copy for your PS4, you won’t be able to. This is because the physical copies were only created for the current (meaning the latest) generation of consoles. If you want to play MLB The Show 24, you must get the digital version.

If you preorder the Digital Deluxe, MVP Edition, or Negro Leagues Editions, you will even get early access from March 15. However, the Negro Leagues Edition is not available on the Switch; it can only be purchased on Xbox or PlayStation.

Even though you can’t play MLB The Show 24 on your PS4 using physical discs, you can still play the new MLB title on your PS4 if you buy a digital edition.

Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.