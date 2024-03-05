The best thing about baseball is that it’s always there for you every spring, no matter how awful your team may be.

The same can be said for MLB The Show 24. A new baseball season means a new iteration of the long-running PlayStation franchise, which is now also available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Before pre-ordering, it’s important to know which edition of the game you’re looking for. We’re here to help with all the info you need on all of the different editions of MLB The Show 24 and what’s included in them.

All editions of MLB The Show 24 and what’s included

Standard Edition

Vladdy Jr. on the cover. Image via PlayStation

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Includes: 5 Show Packs, 5,000 Stubs

This is the base edition of the show, but it also comes with some packs to open and some Stubs to spend on the store when you pre-order. This edition is available on March 19.

MVP Edition

Become your own MVP. Image via PlayStation

Price: $84.99

$84.99 Includes: Four days early access (March 15), one Diamond Choice Pack, one Equipment Pack, 10 Show Packs, 10,000 Stubs, Cover Athlete Bat Skin, Double Daily Rewards

The MVP Edition brings more to the table, including four days of early access to get a jump start on the competition on Friday, March 15. Fill your weekend up with pack openings and Stub purchases with the other rewards.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Going digital? Image via PlayStation

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Includes: Four days early access (March 15), two Diamond Choice Packs, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 Show Packs, 20,000 Stubs, one Equipment Pack, Cover Athlete Bat Skin, Double Daily Rewards

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes more than the MVP Edition has to offer, including double all of the items, plus the same early access.

Negro Leagues Edition

A nice cap. Image via PlayStation

Price: $124.99

$124.99 Includes: Four days early access (March 15), Limited Edition physical steelbook, New Era hat, two Diamond Choice Packs, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 Show Packs, 20,000 Stubs, one Equipment Pack, Cover Athlete Bat Skin, Double Daily Rewards.

The main additions to the Negro Leagues Edition are the special New Era hat and Steelbook case, but the real draw is that MLB The Show will donate $1 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for every Negro Leagues Edition sold in the U.S. through the end of 2024.

The Negro Leagues Museum “is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.”

MLB The Show 24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 19, with early access beginning on March 15.