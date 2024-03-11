San Diego Studio unveiled a new batch of legends for MLB The Show 24, highlighted by a 2024 first ballot Hall of Fame member.

MLB The Show 24 bumps its legends count up to 190 after announcing 15 new iconic players from several different eras of baseball. MLB The Show 24 is the first series entry to include women, so San Diego Studio followed that up by including Toni Stone as the first-ever woman legend, who played two seasons as a professional baseball player in the Negro American League. Stone went on to be named in the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Let’s take a look at what other legends are coming in MLB The Show 24.

Who are the new legends in MLB The Show 24?

MLB The Show 24 cover star Vladimir Guerrero is the son of a baseball legend.

Here is a list of every new legend in MLB The Show 24.

Adrian Beltre

Josh Gibson

Toni Stone

Buck Leonard

Andrew Miller

Paul O’Neil

John Kruk

Richie Sexson

Rich Aurilia

Brian Dozier

Andy Pettitte

Johan Santana

Tony Oliva

Bernie Williams

Rafael Palmeiro

Of all 15 new legends revealed so far, Toni Stone, Adrian Beltre, Johan Santana, John Kruk, and Andrew Miller generated the most buzz from community members. Beltre was named a first-ballot Hall of Fame member in 2023 after an illustrious 20-year career, which included four All-Star game appearances and five Gold Glove awards. Similar to Beltre, Johan Santana never managed to win a World Series, but the Venezuelan pitcher won two Cy Young awards with Minnesota and went on to become a cult-favorite figure with the New York Mets in the latter half of his career.

Modern baseball fans most likely recognize John Kruk as a color commentator on Sunday Night Baseball or from his current job on the Phillies broadcast team. But before getting behind a microphone, Kruk spent 10 years as an MLB player, with his best seasons coming in Philadelphia. Last up, Miller was somewhat of a journeyman during his 16-season career, but he was beloved by fans in several spots, particularly by New York and Cleveland fans.

Typically, San Diego Studio also releases more legends on or after a new title’s release date, meaning it’s quite possible we still see a few more additions. Most MLB The Show players have Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Barry Bonds, and Tim Lincecum, among others at the top of their wishlists for legends they want.