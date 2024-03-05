For the first time in franchise history, players can choose to play as a woman in MLB The Show 24 Road to the Show.

Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way is a new, unique storyline in RTTS that follows a woman on her path to becoming a professional baseball player. San Diego Studio included exclusive commentary, MLB network segments, and more to enhance the experience.

Here is everything you need to know about changing your player’s gender in MLB The Show 24.

How to play as a woman in MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 highlights both gender and race breakthroughs. Image via San Diego Studio

When creating a player in Road to the Show, you can create a female ballplayer, triggering a different storyline than if you were to use a man. San Diego Studio sat down with narrative designer Mollie Braley and the first female player in an MLB Partnered League, Kelsie Whitmore, to discuss the new feature.

“This is a feature that goes beyond simply allowing players to create a female ballplayer in the game. It’s also meant to highlight the strength, tenacity, and resilience that it takes to break into the sport; but not shy away from the struggles that many have faced,” Braley said.

Whitmore is currently a pitcher and outfielder for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and a women’s USA baseball national team member. The 2022 US Baseball Sportswoman of the Year shared what the new feature means to her.

“I am proud of MLB The Show for taking a chance of applying real life change into the game. To me, this project is a great opportunity for the world to be informed of women who play baseball and that taking their skills to the next level is possible.”

Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way also introduces a “buddy” character to the game mode for the first time ever, which is a fully voice-acted character that follows your player from childhood throughout the rest of your career.

“The things I’m most excited about experiencing playing as a female character in RTTS are the evolving interactions with Mia Lewis as her career unfolds alongside mine and all the ways the in-game world responds to my player as she makes her way to the big leagues.”

MLB The Show 24 launches on March 19 and four days earlier for players who purchase the MVP edition.