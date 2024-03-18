Category:
MLB The Show

MLB The Show 24: How to play ranked co-op mode

Why go in alone when you can get a tag-team partner?
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 05:55 pm
Bryce Harper MLB The Show 24
Image via San Diego Studio

If players want a true test of their ability in MLB The Show 24, completing a flawless 10–0 run in Battle Royale is one way to go about it, though Diamond Dynasty offers an alternative measuring stick in ranked—and you can take the challenge on in co-op.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know about playing MLB The Show 24 ranked with a teammate.

How to play ranked co-op mode in MLB The Show 24

Co Op Ranked Play
Players can choose 2v2 or 3v3 Ranked Co-Op. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is how to go into a ranked co-op match with one or two of your friends:

  • In Diamond Dynasty, scroll over to the Play tab.
  • Select Multiplayer modes.
  • Click ranked, and it will give you a drop-down menu for different squad sizes.
  • From there, you can choose either co-op or solo play.

MLB The Show 24 Ranked co-op rewards

All Ranked Program One rewards are available whether you decide to take on the grind alone or tag in friends for help. To earn rewards, players have to earn ratings and climb divisions awarded by defeating opponents. If players can get 900 rating and reach the World Series division before the first season expires on April 12 at 3pm EST, they will get to either add a 93 overall Ernie Banks or 93 overall Randy Johnson to their Diamond Dynasty lineup.

Reaching the World Series division is no small task, so players can unlock the player-choice pack by accumulating 100 Ranked Program stars. This is a much easier task, as stars are accumulated through missions that require players to complete innings or finish simple objectives like getting 50 hits or 25 strikeouts.

The Ranked One Program also offers a 91 Andrew McCutchen; the Pittsburgh Pirates star is widely considered to have one of the smoothest swings in every MLB The Show.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Game-crashing uniform glitch shut out in MLB The Show 24 Update 2
MLB The Show with a female baseball player
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
Game-crashing uniform glitch shut out in MLB The Show 24 Update 2
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24: How to earn stubs fast
Vlad MLB
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24: How to earn stubs fast
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 15, 2024
Read Article The best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode
Luis Robert Jr. in MLB The Show 24
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
The best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Game-crashing uniform glitch shut out in MLB The Show 24 Update 2
MLB The Show with a female baseball player
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
Game-crashing uniform glitch shut out in MLB The Show 24 Update 2
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 18, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24: How to earn stubs fast
Vlad MLB
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
MLB The Show 24: How to earn stubs fast
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 15, 2024
Read Article The best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode
Luis Robert Jr. in MLB The Show 24
Category: MLB The Show
MLB The Show
The best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 15, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.