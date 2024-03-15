Before hopping online for ranked matches in MLB The Show 24, you have to know which squads give you the best chance of victory.

Since the game rosters reflect real life, you may have an idea of who’s the top squad to beat. But believe it or not, the defending World Series champions don’t even crack the top five in MLB The Show 24’s rankings. They probably should, but we don’t make up the ratings.

Here’s the current list of the best teams in MLB The Show 24.

Best teams in MLB The Show 24

5) New York Yankees

Bronx Bombers? A couple of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contact: 15th

15th Power: Fifth

Fifth Pitching: Fourth

Fourth Defense: 17th

17th Speed: 30th

It’s the Judge, Cole, and Soto show in the Bronx this year, with a little bit of help from Gleyber Torres and Clay Holmes in the back of the bullpen. Outside of that, the Yankees are not much of a threat in The Show, especially in light of the massive regression of both Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

Carried by their three diamonds, however, the Yanks can surprise you with the two big guys at the top of the lineup and their big ace and reigning Cy Young winner on the mound.

4) Houston Astros

A well-balanced machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contact: Third

Third Power: Second

Second Pitching: Eighth

Eighth Defense: 22nd

22nd Speed: 24th

The last 10 or so years have been the Astros show, and it continues in 2024. The four-headed offensive monster of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman is supplemented by two beasts in the rotation (Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez) and another strong duo in the back-end of the bullpen (newcomer Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu).

3) Philadelphia Phillies

Don’t underestimate Trea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contact: Second

Second Power: 12th

12th Pitching: Third

Third Defense: Seventh

Seventh Speed: First

The Phillies are primed for another run at the playoffs in 2024, led by Trea Turner and Bryce Harper at the top of the lineup. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola lead a strong rotation, commanded by top backstop J.T. Realmuto, and backed up by a strong bullpen.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

This team is real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contact: Eighth

Eighth Power: Fourth

Fourth Pitching: First

First Defense: 11th

11th Speed: 16th

Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching in the real world this year, but he’s still a top-flight starter and elite hitter in The Show. Along with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw and new pick-ups Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers’ boast the best pitching in the game.

And then there’s just a couple of guys named Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. No big deal. Will Smith is one of the best catchers in the game, and the offense was boosted by Teoscar Hernandez, so don’t be surprised to see a lot of Dodger blue online.

1) Atlanta Braves

Elite in every sense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contact: First

First Power: First

First Pitching: Second

Second Defense: Eighth

Eighth Speed: 22nd

And then there’s these guys. The way in which the Braves have been able to develop these superstars and then lock them up to long-term deals to keep their core intact for nearly a decade needs to be studied and replicated by every other organization in the league.

From top to bottom, the Braves are elite. Spencer Strider and Max Fried anchor the rotation along with newcomer Chris Sale, and the lineup is just nonstop pain, thanks to elite production from Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy… the list just goes on. This team should win everything.

