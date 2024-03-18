Game-crashing uniform glitch shut out in MLB The Show 24 Update 2

San Diego Studio has swiftly stepped in and removed a glitch from MLB The Show 24 today that caused the game to crash.

On March 18 at 1pm CT, Update No. 2 went live in MLB The Show 24 and fixed a bug that caused a crash when loading into head-to-head games with custom uniforms selected in Diamond Dynasty. The devs said there were no gameplay or live content balance changes included in the update. Diamond Dynasty allows players to create their own custom team names, uniforms, and stadiums. The game mode also features classic and current uniforms from every MLB and some minor league baseball teams.

Diamond Dynasty gets a much-needed fix. Image via San Diego Studio

If a player had a custom uniform equipped and attempted to join a ranked play, casual, battle royale, or event match, MLB The Show 24 would crash. Luckily for fans of the game, there was an easy workaround as players just had to use an official uniform, but the glitch was most likely a nightmare for players who didn’t know why their game kept crashing over and over again.

This all came after the baseball sim experienced significant server issues on launch weekend. For the first hour of early access, players couldn’t play online modes, and there were also server issues on March 15.

Players must restart MLB The Show 24 for today’s update to work properly. The fix is live for Xbox and PlayStation users, but the update won’t go live on the Nintendo Switch until a future date.

Several community members in the comment section on San Diego Studio’s Twitter/X post also claimed there’s a glitch when attempting to pitch out of the stretch while using pinpoint, which is when there’s a runner on base. Players report the glitch makes the pitching release late, causing players to get hit at an abnormally high rate.

It’s unclear if San Diego Studio is aware of the issue, but at least players don’t have to worry about their game mysteriously crashing anymore.

