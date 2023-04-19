Where to find all resources in Minecraft Legends: Best biome for every resource

Regular Minecraft players might go into Minecraft Legends thinking they’ll know just about everything about the game and especially where to gather resources from, but the action-strategy game puts a spin on most of what players think they’re familiar with.

Minecraft Legends retains a system that places importance on gathering resources for crafting important assets, but all of the materials players need are located and gathered in very different ways than in Minecraft.

In regular Minecraft, most of the resources players need are situated levels below and require mining to be unlocked. But in Minecraft Legends, all of the resources players need are found around the Overworld and gathered by helpful Allays.

Obtaining resources is much simpler in Minecraft Legends than it is in Minecraft thanks to the Allays—they do all of the hard work for you. The most difficult part for players is knowing where to look so they know where to send their Allays to.

All resources in Minecraft Legends

There are not seemingly endless resources and materials to gather in Minecraft Legends like there are in Minecraft. Instead, players will only need to focus on obtaining nine different resources throughout the action-strategy game.

The resources players can gather in Minecraft Legends are:

Iron

Redstone

Diamond

Coal

Gold

Stone

Wood

Prismarine

Lapis

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

All resource locations in Minecraft Legends

Regardless of the resource you are seeking, heading out to explore the Overworld is a must. All resources are either obtained from the wild or by taking on Piglins, which means players will have to set out to explore regardless.

Before you attempt to gather most materials you’ll first need to build an improvement at the Well of Fate that allows you to do so. If you do not have an icon in your hotbar for a particular resource, it either means you have not built the improvement yet and thus cannot gather it or that it is a resource that must be obtained in a different way.

Each improvement varies in cost but all of them require an amount of stone, wood, and prismarine to unlock. Because of this, it will likely take players a while to unlock all of the resources available for them to collect in Legends.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

If you are fairly early on in the game and struggling to build the required improvement for a resource or unable to take on Piglin bases to obtain it, your best bet is to see if one of the villages might be supplying it for you in the village chest by hovering over each village on the map.

Generally, the best way to gather resources is to simply be on the lookout as you navigate through the Overworld. But if you are specifically searching for one resource, knowing where you can go to find it is quite helpful.

Where to find iron in Minecraft Legends

Location: Can be obtained from the fatelands biome, the forest biome, and the dry savanna biome. Players can also obtain iron from village chests.

Iron can be found throughout the fatelands biome, the forest biome, and the dry savanna biome, but it tends to blend in with each of the biomes fairly well which is why it might seem difficult to locate. It’s not too rare, but it is easily overlooked so players will want to ensure they examine their surroundings carefully for this resource.

As long as the village that produces it is happy and healthy, which is indicated by the status of their fountain, then they will also produce iron for you to take as needed. You can hover over a village on the map to see what resources it produces for you.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find redstone in Minecraft Legends

Location: Located around the swamp biome and the jungle biome. Can also be gathered from village chests.

The bright red color of redstone makes it especially easy to locate. Players can send their Allays to gather redstone from the swamp biome and the jungle biome. Additionally, villagers will gradually gather some redstone for players to collect from their village chest.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find diamond in Minecraft Legends

Location: Found around the tundra biome and the jagged peaks biome. Thriving villages may also have diamond for players to collect from the village chest.

Instead of mining deep underground and relying on luck as is the case in Minecraft, all players need to do to obtain diamond in Minecraft Legends is head to a tundra biome or a jagged peaks biome. The diamond ore is bright blue and thus usually pretty easy to spot.

No specific biome is technically better than the other for diamond, but in my experience, this resource is especially abundant across snowy mountains. There seem to be larger veins of diamond present within these areas and thus more to gather at once.

If you are struggling to find diamond, remember it may also be gathered by villagers and left in a chest for you to open.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find coal in Minecraft Legends

Location: Can be found in the meadow biome and the badlands biome. Coal may also be present in village chests.

Coal can be found throughout the meadow biome and the badlands biome. Hovering over an area on the map will indicate what biome the area is. Players may also find coal in a village chest or all of the chests if they have applied the improvement that links them together.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find gold in Minecraft Legends

Location: Gained after demolishing Piglin bases and certain structures.

Unlike most other basic resources, gold is only granted after taking down Piglin bases and structures. This feels like a nod to vanilla Minecraft where Piglins love gold, will get upset if they see players mining it, and are willing to trade loot for the precious resource. Minecraft Legends instead lets players obtain gold by successfully bringing down the hostile creatures.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find stone in Minecraft Legends

Location: Everywhere

You’ll need stone to craft almost everything in Minecraft Legends, but luckily this resource can be found just about everywhere around the Overworld. Small rocks are the most common form of stone, but players should try to collect stone from the massive mountains situated around the world as these will usually grant between 500 and 1,500 stone when targeted.

Villages also produce an abundant amount of stone players can collect at any point by opening a village chest.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find wood in Minecraft Legends

Location: Everywhere

Like stone, wood is an essential resource within most craftable assets and is also abundant around the world.

All trees will grant players a solid amount of wood when targeted, but players can gather much more if they manage to target multiple at once. I’ve also noticed jungle and swamp trees seem to grant the most wood since jungle trees are tall and have more wood to gather and swamp trees have roots spreading out a bit and thus more wood to obtain.

Wood is also a resource that villages will accumulate over time for players to gather at the village chest.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Location: Gained after destroying a Piglin structure.

Prismarine is exclusively attainable by destroying Piglin structures which are those found at Piglin outposts. If you are trying to gather more of this material, find any Piglin base around the map and charge it with allies at your side. This resource won’t drop on the ground and will instead immediately be added to your stock.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Where to find lapis in Minecraft Legends

Location: Dropped by roaming Piglins or found in village chests.

Lapis cannot be found as an ore like most other resources are, but it is dropped by Piglins when players vanquish them. This resource is essential as it allows players to spawn allies that will aid them in battle, so defeating all Piglins that you come across is important for ensuring you never run low.

This resource will also regularly be found in village chests as long as the village fountain is flowing.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The map in Minecraft Legends is not endless as in Minecraft, so players will need to return to the same biomes and areas to gather more resources over time. There seem to generally be about two of each unique biome present across the map and nine biomes in total, which allows players plenty of space to scour for the resources they need.