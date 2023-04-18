How to unlock more Allays in Minecraft Legends

Having trouble placing new Allays in Minecraft Legends? Well, that’s because there’s a cap that prevents players from doing so. Luckily, there are ways to work around this cap, and by completing the steps below, players can place more Allays around the map.

While you can always roam around the world and open various chests in Minecraft Legends, players will be able to passively gather resources or build specific buildings by placing Allays around the map.

Minecraft Legends is a game of resources, and you’ll need all kinds of items to craft and build in the game, and venturing into the open world to gather these required items can be time-consuming, and that’s where Allays come into play.

Considering the number of resources that players will need to get, like coal, any help with the gathering in Minecraft Legends goes a long way.

What are Allays in Minecraft Legends?

Allays help players gather resources or build select structures in Minecraft Legends. They can be placed around the map, from where you’ll start receiving resources from them.

Given how useful Allays can be while progressing through Minecraft Legends, one of the first questions players tend to ask is how they can increase the number of Allays they have around the map.

How do you unlock and place more Allays in Minecraft Legends?

There are two ways to get more Allays in Minecraft Legends:

Players can find Allays inside chests in Minecraft Legends’ open world. Completing “Improvement: Abundant Allays” also increases the number of Allays available for players.

Screengrab via Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive

Finding Allays inside chests will involve a certain level of randomness since they aren’t guaranteed drops. While Allays can be excellent at helping gather resources, there will also be some items that you can find gathering faster manually, like Piglin Keys, a must-have item if you’re looking to invade Piglin Bases.