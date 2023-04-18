How to get Piglin Keys in Minecraft Legends

Despite being an action-strategy spin-off, Minecraft Legends possesses similar traits to the original. Through their adventures, players will often find themselves collecting valuable loot, much of which will come from vaults like Piglin Chests.

Piglin Chests can’t be opened immediately, however, since players will need to have Piglin Keys in their inventories to do so. Just like getting gold and coal, players can accumulate Piglin Keys over time. And without noticing, they might have even collected a couple already.

Where to find Piglin Keys in Minecraft Legends

Players can get Piglin Keys by battling Piglins in Minecraft Legends. While you’ll have a chance of finding a Piglin from almost all encounters, your chances will significantly increase if you battle more high-level enemies.

How to use Piglin Keys in Minecraft Legends

Piglin Keys can be used to unlock Piglin Chests located inside Piglin Bases in Minecraft Legends. Players will need to defeat all surrounding enemies in these bases before they can get to the Piglin Chest.

What is the best way to farm Piglin Keys in Minecraft Legends

While players will be able to gather quite a few Piglin Keys just by progressing through Minecraft Legends, targeting easy-to-take-down high-level enemies, like Sporebacks, can yield more Piglin Keys for player’s overall time spent.

Apart from gathering various sources around the map, Minecraft Legends players will also need to build a durable base and get familiar with the PvP game mechanics to conquer all lobbies.