How long does a Minecraft Legends PvP game take?

Minecraft Legends comes with a PvP mode on release, but how long will a game of this player-on-player combat mode last? Thankfully, we’re got the answer.

Minecraft Legends has a few different gameplay modes for players to enjoy including a versus gameplay mode that allows participants to compete in matches against fellow players. Generally, multiplayer games or gameplay modes come with some sort of timer that forces a match to eventually come to an end, but Minecraft Legends doesn’t follow that formula.

Although Minecraft Legends come packed with a variety of gameplay modes players can choose to participate in, the versus mode is easily the most replayable one since every match will look very different from the last. PvP games offer immense freedom but are also sure to test players’ strategy skills as victory can only be claimed by those who manage to outwit their opponent.

The versus gameplay mode is extremely unique and features an immense freedom that is unlike most other multiplayer games out there. Those familiar with regular Minecraft likely won’t be too surprised by how long a PvP match lasts while those that are new to the blocky universe might be happily surprised.

How long does the versus gameplay mode last in Minecraft Legends?

A PvP match technically goes on indefinitely in Minecraft Legends as there is no timer or border that pushes players to claim victory within a set amount of time. However, players will generally find that a match takes somewhere between 15 and 60 minutes depending on a variety of factors.

Every PvP match will likely last for at least 15 minutes since players cannot do much until they have properly built up their base and arsenal of upgrades. But most matches are likely to be around at least 30 minutes since it takes a long time to tear down your enemy’s base.

A one-vs-one match is likely to be drawn out for a longer period of time, generally about 60 minutes if not longer, while a four-vs-four match will probably finish in around 15 minutes since there are many active players contributing to the team effort.

The play style of each unique player will also drastically affect how long the match takes. Those who prefer to spend ample time building up their defenses will likely draw a match out for longer while those who prefer offense may successfully rush in and quickly take down the enemy base.

Since there’s no clock or other factor limiting how long players can enjoy a competitive match, it’s truly up to players how long they choose to enjoy a versus game. Vanilla Minecraft is known for its immense freedom and longevity and the PvP version of Minecraft Legends certainly seems to retrain this style of gameplay.