What time does MC Championship (MCC) Scuffed start?

The first non-canon MC Championship (MCC) event of season three has already arrived with Noxcrew and Smajor’s MCC Scuffed reveal. After taking a hiatus from Dec. 2022 to March 2023, the Minecraft tournament is back on its regular monthly schedule following MCC 29.

The 29th installment of the event inaugurated the third season and is now set to be followed by a new event type called MCC Scuffed.

When this Minecraft event was first unveiled by the MCC team, both fans and players alike believed that it was part of an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.

Image via Noxcrew

Noxcrew and Smajor then went ahead with the official MCC Scuffed team announcements which means this event is likely happening after all. This event type has not occurred before, so what exactly fans can expect to see during the event is unclear, but a few hints have been dropped.

The most blatant hint is the name of the event, which is MCC Scuffed. This combined with the event logo, the team announcements featuring messy hand-drawn pictures for the players, the team announcements being unveiled entirely out of order, and the incorrect names listed for some players all add up to one cursed event.

MCC Scuffed’s theme appears to be disorder and confusion. Because of this, it is likely MCC Scuffed will be a confusing and disorderly event with many unique changes.

Image via Noxcrew

Based on past MCC events, some possible changes Noxcrew and Smajor may implement could be asking players to run maps that they are familiar with backward or upside down, the various MCC Scuffed mini-games being combined mixes of beloved MCC Games, the general MCC hub looking extremely different, and the finale Dodgebolt duel either being transformed completely or replaced by a different game.

Various MCC mini-games have featured special remixes that have either been helpful or a nuisance for players to deal with in the past.

In MCC 21, Battle Box had two spots that players could fill in with their wool, and players were only allowed to utilize tridents.

In MCC 24, another game remix brought together Sands of Time and Big Sales at Build Mart for Sands of Mart which was essentially Big Sales at Build Mart on the Sands of Time map packed with mobs to slow down their building progress.

While game remixes have previously only affected one game within an MCC event, changes like them are a solid baseline example of what fans might see in MCC Scuffed since the entire theme of the tournament is all about disarray and confusion.

Image via Noxcrew

Outside of non-canon events, the MCC tournament usually runs exactly the same every time with the only changes being which games are played and the composition of the teams competing. Perhaps because of this combined with other factors the tournament’s viewership has steadily declined, but MCC Scuffed promises to shake up the formula and deliver a non-canon event that is entirely unpredictable.

Whatever decisions Noxcrew and Smajor make for MCC Scuffed, it is certainly set to be an exciting event packed with twists and turns. Non-canon events always mix up the beloved MCC format players know and love in fun ways but MCC Scuffed could be the most surprising and exciting version of a non-canon event so far since its theme is disorder.

When is MCC Scuffed?

Unless the event ends up being an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, after all, MCC Scuffed will occur at 2pm CT on April 1. Fans can tune in to watch either through the lens of their favorite competitor on their platform of choice or can instead watch the event unfold through Noxcrew’s perspective.

Watching through the lens of any competitor will provide a look at the event from the player’s perspective as they traverse the various mini-games, while Noxcrew’s view is more overarching and will grant a look at all 10 teams.

Fans can find the platform their favorite competitor is live on at MCC Live on the day or can instead watch MCC Scuffed unfold from Noxcrew’s perspective on Twitch.